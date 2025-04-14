U.P: Congress accuses BJP of undermining Constitution at Ambedkar Anniversary Event

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP government is misusing constitutional institutions and attempting to change the Constitution. UPCC had asked all the party’s district units to hold programmes to mark Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. (Sourced)

The statement was made during a seminar organised at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. At the event, party members paid floral tributes to Ambedkar.

Senior Congress leader CP Rai, addressing party workers, said that Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns over moves that could potentially change the Constitution.

Rai added that Congress members across the country would continue efforts to safeguard the foundational values enshrined in the Constitution.

Former minister Raj Bahadur Singh urged party workers to remain vigilant and united in defending constitutional principles.