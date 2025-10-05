UP Congress to open ‘connect centre’ ahead MLC polls

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched an exercise to boost its network by enrolling teachers and graduates as voters for the upcoming 11 legislative council constituencies of teachers and graduates. A six-member monitoring committee has been set up in the party’s election war room to oversee the drive. Each district unit aims to enrol 1,000 teachers and 1,500 graduates (Sourced)

The initiative will formally begin with the launch of the ‘connect centre’ by the state in charge, Avinash Pande, on October 6. The target is to enrol 75,000 teachers and 1.5 lakh graduates across the state. Each district unit has been tasked with enrolling 1,000 teachers and 1,500 graduates, with support from sub-committees.

“The framework is ready. We will distribute forms, track progress, and analyse voter enrolment while running a centralised campaign,” Ajay Rai, UP Congress president, said. He added that in-charges, sub-incharges, and coordinators will be appointed in all constituencies.

Party leaders said the exercise will strengthen newly formed district-level committees, keeping them prepared for the 2026 Panchayat elections. “This will help in activating and motivating workers at the grassroots level,” a senior Congress leader said.

The UP Congress is also working under its ‘Sangathan Srijan’ (organisational strengthening) plan, building a five-layer structure from 1.62 lakh polling booths to the state level. The process is expected to be completed in two months, with the first major trial during the panchayat elections.

On Monday, the party organised a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ to address issues concerning farmers. “Farmers have been traditionally connected with Congress. Party aims to keep them united,” a leader said.

Constituencies in focus

The graduate constituencies are Lucknow (7 districts), Varanasi (8 districts), Agra (12 districts), Meerut (9 districts), and Allahabad-Jhansi (10 districts).

Teachers’ constituencies include Lucknow (7 districts), Varanasi (8 districts), Agra (12 districts), Meerut (9 districts), Bareilly-Moradabad (9 districts), and Gorakhpur-Faizabad (17 districts).