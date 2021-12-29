UP cops to get 2000 SIM allowance, 25% hike in diet allowance

LUCKNOW The state government on Wednesday issued orders for 25% increase in nutritious diet allowance for police personnel (from constable to inspector rank) and ₹2,000 annual SIM allowance to civil police and armed police (constable to sub-inspector rank), stated a press release shared by the state home department.

Additional chief Secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi informed that currently the diet allowance for inspector, sub-inspector and clerk ranks was ₹1,200, which was increased to ₹1,500 while the diet allowance of head constables and constables was raised to ₹1,875 from ₹1,500. The diet allowance of Class IV employees was hiked to ₹1,688 from ₹1,350, according to the release.

The ACS informed that the SIM allowance will be provided to S-I, head constable and constable rank personnel of civil police as well as Provincial Armed Constabulary while being on field postings. He said the SIM card allowance of ₹2000 annually will be paid in two parts of ₹1,000 each in January and July every year.

The press note further read that this decision was taken in compliance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives. The police department so far had no policy of providing SIM allowance, but now a major percentage of police force comprising constables, head constables and sub-inspectors would be benefited by this allowance added to their salary structure.

The CM had announced the hike in diet allowance and SIM allowance for police personnel during his address on Police Commemoration Day at Lucknow Reserve Police Lines on October 21 this year.