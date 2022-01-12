UP Covid-case tally of last 24 hrs: 11,089

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a major surge in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 11,089 fresh cases reported within 24 hours. The tally of active cases crossed the 40,000 mark to 44,466 among which 43,050 are in home isolation.

The state also recorded an increase in Omicron cases which rose to 275. In the last 24 hours, five deaths were reported in the state - one each in Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Gonda and Azamgarh. Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,680 Covid-19 cases, Ghaziabad 1,829 Meerut 905, Varanasi 436, Agra 264, Moradabad 424, Kanpur 233, Mathura 319, Prayagraj 321, Gorakhpur 253 and Lucknow 1,444.

Among those who tested positive on Tuesday included former union Agriculture minister and BJP UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh. In a tweet he said, “I got my Covid test done after seeing initial symptoms of Covid-19. The report has come positive. I have isolated myself. Symptoms are very early, I feel fine. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days should get themselves checked.”

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that in the last 24 hours 543 people have recovered. To protect people from infection, the state government has given a thrust to the vaccination drive.

On Monday, 19.86 lakh doses were given, while 5 lakh doses were given to individuals in the age group of 15- 18 years and 13.29 lakh doses were given to the people above 18 years, he said.

Prasad said that 21.29 crore people have received shots of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine of which 7.99 crore people have received both doses. Individuals in the age group of 15- 18 years who have received their first dose number 29.40 lakh, while the precautionary/booster dose has been given to 59,696 people till Monday.

On Monday 2.5 lakh samples were sent to the laboratories for testing while the total tally of samples tested in Uttar Pradesh rose to 9.50 crore, he said.