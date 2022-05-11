UP Covid report: In last 24 hrs 231 recoveries, 179 new cases, 2 deaths

UP reported 179 new Covid-19 cases from amongst 1,26,870 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed on Wednesday. Two deaths – one each from Saharanpur and Sitapur – were reported.

“In the past 24 hours, 231 patients recovered and till now 20,52,082 patients have recovered in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement

The state has tested 11,23,97,399 samples till now and has 1,432 active cases, majority of whom are in home isolation.

Among the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 56 cases, Ghaziabad 37, Lucknow 21, Agra 7 and Varanasi 7, according to the data. The state has till now reported 20,77,027 cases and 23,513 deaths. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the districts having active cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest 588, Ghaziabad 255, Lucknow 115, Agra 67 and Varanasi 52. In all, 16 districts have zero active cases.

In Lucknow, among the 21 new cases, one was a seven-year-old child. “The child has mild symptoms,” said a senior health official. Cases in Lucknow were reported from Alambagh (5), Aliganj (3), Chinhat (3), Indira Nagar (2), Sarojininagar (1), Tudiyaganj (1), among other places.