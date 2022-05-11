UP Covid report: In last 24 hrs 231 recoveries, 179 new cases, 2 deaths
UP reported 179 new Covid-19 cases from amongst 1,26,870 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed on Wednesday. Two deaths – one each from Saharanpur and Sitapur – were reported.
“In the past 24 hours, 231 patients recovered and till now 20,52,082 patients have recovered in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement
The state has tested 11,23,97,399 samples till now and has 1,432 active cases, majority of whom are in home isolation.
Among the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 56 cases, Ghaziabad 37, Lucknow 21, Agra 7 and Varanasi 7, according to the data. The state has till now reported 20,77,027 cases and 23,513 deaths. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
Among the districts having active cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest 588, Ghaziabad 255, Lucknow 115, Agra 67 and Varanasi 52. In all, 16 districts have zero active cases.
In Lucknow, among the 21 new cases, one was a seven-year-old child. “The child has mild symptoms,” said a senior health official. Cases in Lucknow were reported from Alambagh (5), Aliganj (3), Chinhat (3), Indira Nagar (2), Sarojininagar (1), Tudiyaganj (1), among other places.
Two booked for duping carpet godown owner of ₹3.65 lakh
PUNE Two people, including a man and a woman, were booked in a case of cheating a carpet business owner by providing him forged property tax receipts and taking money from him. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 56-year-old man living in Kondhwa Budrukh. Over the weeks between August 2021 and October 2021, the two took ₹3,65,850 for the promised property tax payment receipts.
Two sadhus found dead in Patiala temple
Two sadhus, who had been serving in Hanuman Temple near Jail Road in Patiala for the past at least 15 years, were found dead, police said on Wednesday. The temple staff were in process to bury bodies inside the temple, but someone alerted the police, who reached the spot along with a forensic team. The forensic team has taken samples from the spot and launched an investigation.
Cane farmers protest over pending dues in Sangrur
Two cane farmers with bottles filled with petrol climbed atop a water tank at the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's office in Dhuri on Wednesday to protest against a private mill and seek pending dues. Later in the evening, the farmers came down after the mill management promised to release ₹3 crore within one week, a cane farmer and member of Ganna Sangharsh Committee, Avtar Singh said.
Ludhiana | Railway security struggling to deal with illegal entry, exit points
While the Punjab intelligence wing has asked the law enforcement agencies in the state to beef up security following two threatening letters received last month from a commander of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, the railway security agencies at the Ludhiana station are a bundle of nerves over the vulnerable and illegal entry and exit points.
Prayagraj cops catching criminals, playing Cupid
Besides their regular job of crime control, the Prayagraj police also helps bona fide couples tie the knot. Marriages of at least three couples were solemnised in a temple located at the Ghoorpur police station with the help of ASP Chirag Jain. As a trainee, ASP Chirag Jain has been given charge of Ghoorpur police station. Under the guidance of the ASP, the Ghoorpur police disposed of three such cases and got three couples married.
