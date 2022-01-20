Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP crosses 24-crore Covid vaccination mark
lucknow news

UP crosses 24-crore Covid vaccination mark

Uttar Pradesh is the first states in the country to have administered a total over 24-crore Covid vaccine doses, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP
Uttar Pradesh is the first states in the country to have administered a total over 24-crore Covid vaccine doses, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP (HT file)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Number of total Covid vaccine doses administered till now in Uttar Pradesh crossed 24-crore mark on Thursday. By 9pm, a total 24,25,57,499 doses, including 23,43,740 during the day, had been administered in the state.

“Uttar Pradesh is the first states in the country to have administered a total over 24-crore Covid vaccine doses,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press conference.

“Beneficiaries above 18 years of age have got a total 14,13,20,582 first doses till now, which is 95.86% of their estimated population. The number of second dose administered in this age group is 9,14,90,739, which is 62.06% of their population,” said Prasad while sharing the vaccination data.

A total 66,86,070 first Covid vaccine doses have been administered to children between 15 and 18 years, which is 47.70% of their estimated population, according to the data from the state health department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP