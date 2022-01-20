Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP crosses 24-crore Covid vaccination mark
UP crosses 24-crore Covid vaccination mark

Uttar Pradesh is the first states in the country to have administered a total over 24-crore Covid vaccine doses, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Number of total Covid vaccine doses administered till now in Uttar Pradesh crossed 24-crore mark on Thursday. By 9pm, a total 24,25,57,499 doses, including 23,43,740 during the day, had been administered in the state.

“Uttar Pradesh is the first states in the country to have administered a total over 24-crore Covid vaccine doses,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press conference.

“Beneficiaries above 18 years of age have got a total 14,13,20,582 first doses till now, which is 95.86% of their estimated population. The number of second dose administered in this age group is 9,14,90,739, which is 62.06% of their population,” said Prasad while sharing the vaccination data.

A total 66,86,070 first Covid vaccine doses have been administered to children between 15 and 18 years, which is 47.70% of their estimated population, according to the data from the state health department.

