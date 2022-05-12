UP Dy CM faces power cut at temple event, explanation sought

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, had to face power cut for over half an hour at the Hanuman temple on the banks of the Gomti where he had gone to inaugurate the Ram Darbar on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Torch and lamps had to be used till the power supply was restored but Pathak appeared more upset on knowing that the executive engineer, SDO and junior engineer weren’t even aware of the power failure, officials said.

Eye witnesses said that some power department officials didn’t even take the call made by organisers and ministers’ staff to report power cut.

Chief engineer LESA Vipin Jain has sought an explanation from executive engineer Mahfooz Alam on the issue.

Riddhi Gaur, the programme organiser said the programme started after power supply was restored around 8.40 pm. Superintendent engineer Ashok Sundaram said since he had no information about any function featuring deputy CM in the area, the duty of the engineers of the area could not be arranged at the venue. He said power outage was caused by a technical fault that is being investigated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}