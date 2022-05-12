UP Dy CM faces power cut at temple event, explanation sought
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, had to face power cut for over half an hour at the Hanuman temple on the banks of the Gomti where he had gone to inaugurate the Ram Darbar on Wednesday.
Torch and lamps had to be used till the power supply was restored but Pathak appeared more upset on knowing that the executive engineer, SDO and junior engineer weren’t even aware of the power failure, officials said.
Eye witnesses said that some power department officials didn’t even take the call made by organisers and ministers’ staff to report power cut.
Chief engineer LESA Vipin Jain has sought an explanation from executive engineer Mahfooz Alam on the issue.
Riddhi Gaur, the programme organiser said the programme started after power supply was restored around 8.40 pm. Superintendent engineer Ashok Sundaram said since he had no information about any function featuring deputy CM in the area, the duty of the engineers of the area could not be arranged at the venue. He said power outage was caused by a technical fault that is being investigated.
Schedule for biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh announced
The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for the biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. After landslide victory in the assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha. Among the 11 members of Rajya Sabha retiring on July 4, five belong to the BJP, three to the Samajwadi Party, two to Bahujan Samaj Party and one to Congress.
Bickering within MVA surfaces as Congress and NCP engage in war of words
Mumbai As the state heads for the politically significant local body elections, bickering among the ruling allies — Congress and Nationalist Congress Party has come to the fore.
Implement ‘gram chaupal’ across Lucknow division: UP minister
State's finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has ordered that the 'gram chaupal' concept be implemented across all districts in the Lucknow division. The minister in-charge of the Lucknow division, Khanna, gave these orders after a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri where the district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and chief development officer (CDO) Anil Singh have introduced the 'gram chaupal' concept to carry the administration at the door step of villagers.
NR pilot project: Lucknow Mail gets baby berths
Railways has introduced a new baby berth that would be an add-on to the existing berths to provide more space for mothers and their new born. Northern railways Lucknow division made the announcement on the mother's day. As a pilot project, the baby berth has been installed in two coaches of the Lucknow Mail. Senior divisional commercial manager NR Lucknow division, Rekha Sharma said these berths are more comfortable than the existing ones.
Patna high court orders removal of all pharmacy council members
The Patna high court has directed the Bihar government to remove all the members, including the chairman of Bihar Pharmacy Council, from their post due to gross impropriety in the way the institution carried out its affairs. The court also directed the State to ensure that elections to the council under the Act and the rules get conducted at the earliest. This must positively be done within a period of four weeks from today.
