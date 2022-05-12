Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Dy CM faces power cut at temple event, explanation sought
lucknow news

UP Dy CM faces power cut at temple event, explanation sought

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, had to face power cut for over half an hour at the Hanuman temple on the banks of the Gomti where he had gone to inaugurate the Ram Darbar on Wednesday
UP Dy CM faces power cut at temple event, explanation sought (file photo)
UP Dy CM faces power cut at temple event, explanation sought (file photo)
Published on May 12, 2022 10:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, had to face power cut for over half an hour at the Hanuman temple on the banks of the Gomti where he had gone to inaugurate the Ram Darbar on Wednesday.

Torch and lamps had to be used till the power supply was restored but Pathak appeared more upset on knowing that the executive engineer, SDO and junior engineer weren’t even aware of the power failure, officials said.

Eye witnesses said that some power department officials didn’t even take the call made by organisers and ministers’ staff to report power cut.

Chief engineer LESA Vipin Jain has sought an explanation from executive engineer Mahfooz Alam on the issue.

Riddhi Gaur, the programme organiser said the programme started after power supply was restored around 8.40 pm. Superintendent engineer Ashok Sundaram said since he had no information about any function featuring deputy CM in the area, the duty of the engineers of the area could not be arranged at the venue. He said power outage was caused by a technical fault that is being investigated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • UP additional chief electoral officer Chandrashekhar said the notification for the Rajya Sabha election would be issued on May 24. The polling would be held on June 10 and the results would be announced the same day. (Pic for representation)

    Schedule for biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh announced

    The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for the biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. After landslide victory in the assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha. Among the 11 members of Rajya Sabha retiring on July 4, five belong to the BJP, three to the Samajwadi Party, two to Bahujan Samaj Party and one to Congress.

  • The friction stooped to another level as Patole hit back and reminded Ajit Pawar, without taking his name, that he joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government that lasted for 72 hours back in 2019 (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    Bickering within MVA surfaces as Congress and NCP engage in war of words

    Mumbai As the state heads for the politically significant local body elections, bickering among the ruling allies — Congress and Nationalist Congress Party has come to the fore.

  • State’s finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna at District women hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri.

    Implement ‘gram chaupal’ across Lucknow division: UP minister

    State's finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has ordered that the 'gram chaupal' concept be implemented across all districts in the Lucknow division. The minister in-charge of the Lucknow division, Khanna, gave these orders after a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri where the district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and chief development officer (CDO) Anil Singh have introduced the 'gram chaupal' concept to carry the administration at the door step of villagers.

  • NR pilot project: Lucknow Mail gets baby berths (file photo)

    NR pilot project: Lucknow Mail gets baby berths

    Railways has introduced a new baby berth that would be an add-on to the existing berths to provide more space for mothers and their new born. Northern railways Lucknow division made the announcement on the mother's day. As a pilot project, the baby berth has been installed in two coaches of the Lucknow Mail. Senior divisional commercial manager NR Lucknow division, Rekha Sharma said these berths are more comfortable than the existing ones.

  • The Patna high court ordered removal of all members of the pharmacy council including the chairman from their posts due to gross impropriety in the way the institution carried out its affairs. (File Photo)

    Patna high court orders removal of all pharmacy council members

    The Patna high court has directed the Bihar government to remove all the members, including the chairman of Bihar Pharmacy Council, from their post due to gross impropriety in the way the institution carried out its affairs. The court also directed the State to ensure that elections to the council under the Act and the rules get conducted at the earliest. This must positively be done within a period of four weeks from today.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out