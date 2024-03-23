U.P. dy CM instructs hosps to stay ready for Holi emergencies

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak directed officials of the health department to ensure that doctors and medical staff does not go on leave during Holi, unless under unavoidable circumstances. U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (HT File Photo)

Pathak directed officials of health and medical education department to ensure emergency services at hospitals and medical colleges run with full preparations during the festival.

“During the festival, people suffer after using chemical colours, hence, the stock of medicine should be ensured,” said Pathak.

Collectively, about 100 beds have been reserved for the two days at different government hospitals. King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre has set aside 20 beds. Civil Hospital has done a similar exercise along with 15 beds designated for emergency cases.

“The duty of senior residents from each department unit has been assigned so that doctors from all branches remain on duty for Holi festival,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery and chief medical superintendent of the trauma centre at the KGMU.

Balrampur Hospital has prepared a roster for its emergency wing. “Eye specialist, general surgeon, skin specialist and orthopaedic surgeon shall be available round-the-clock. We have reserved 50 beds,” said Dr Pawan Arun Kumar director of the Balrampur hospital.

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, the principal secretary, health, has sent a letter to all chief medical officers to ensure some beds are reserved with medical staff to cater to patients during Holi.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Civil and BRD Mahanagar hospital have also alerted their medical teams.