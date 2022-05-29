Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Dy-CM praises ICAI role in inflationary times
lucknow news

UP Dy-CM praises ICAI role in inflationary times

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with the two-day 60th National Cost Convention-2022, held in Lucknow
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at the ICAI function in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)
Updated on May 29, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with the two-day 60th National Cost Convention-2022, held in Lucknow. The second day of the conference was graced by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

He praised the role of cost accountants in determining the cost of products and services, emphasising that in the aftermath of the pandemic, when the country is experiencing a high inflation, the (certified management accountants) CMAs’ ability to cut product costs is critical. He also explained how CMAs create business strategies and assist promoters in running their enterprises efficiently.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Society, government of Uttar Pradesh, the minister signed an MoU with ICAI to train lakhs of students in learning the skills of accounting so that they could work at the gram panchayat level and get employment at the same time.

The minister also praised ICAI’s efforts to provide skill development courses for Uttar Pradesh’s youth, for which the state government has agreed to cover the costs. He also emphasised that industry leaders should look to the CMAs for operational efficiency improvements and decision-making.

RELATED STORIES

The institute’s president, CMA P Raju Iyer, offered the services of the institute to conduct performance appraisals and bring transparency to the operations of organisations in the state. He said that certified members of the institution are working in big national and multinational companies as they handle the management and operations in the form of performance appraisals, thereby, bringing more transparency in the workplace.

CMA Vijendra Sharma, the institute’s vice-president, assured full technical assistance and support for the state’s overall economic development operations. Radha Didi from the Brahma Kumaris also spoke to the audience on the convention’s topic and enlightened the attendees on ‘Self-reliance through enlightenment.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP