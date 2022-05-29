UP Dy-CM praises ICAI role in inflationary times

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with the two-day 60th National Cost Convention-2022, held in Lucknow. The second day of the conference was graced by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

He praised the role of cost accountants in determining the cost of products and services, emphasising that in the aftermath of the pandemic, when the country is experiencing a high inflation, the (certified management accountants) CMAs’ ability to cut product costs is critical. He also explained how CMAs create business strategies and assist promoters in running their enterprises efficiently.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Society, government of Uttar Pradesh, the minister signed an MoU with ICAI to train lakhs of students in learning the skills of accounting so that they could work at the gram panchayat level and get employment at the same time.

The minister also praised ICAI’s efforts to provide skill development courses for Uttar Pradesh’s youth, for which the state government has agreed to cover the costs. He also emphasised that industry leaders should look to the CMAs for operational efficiency improvements and decision-making.

The institute’s president, CMA P Raju Iyer, offered the services of the institute to conduct performance appraisals and bring transparency to the operations of organisations in the state. He said that certified members of the institution are working in big national and multinational companies as they handle the management and operations in the form of performance appraisals, thereby, bringing more transparency in the workplace.

CMA Vijendra Sharma, the institute’s vice-president, assured full technical assistance and support for the state’s overall economic development operations. Radha Didi from the Brahma Kumaris also spoke to the audience on the convention’s topic and enlightened the attendees on ‘Self-reliance through enlightenment.’