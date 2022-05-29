UP Dy-CM praises ICAI role in inflationary times
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with the two-day 60th National Cost Convention-2022, held in Lucknow. The second day of the conference was graced by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.
He praised the role of cost accountants in determining the cost of products and services, emphasising that in the aftermath of the pandemic, when the country is experiencing a high inflation, the (certified management accountants) CMAs’ ability to cut product costs is critical. He also explained how CMAs create business strategies and assist promoters in running their enterprises efficiently.
On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Society, government of Uttar Pradesh, the minister signed an MoU with ICAI to train lakhs of students in learning the skills of accounting so that they could work at the gram panchayat level and get employment at the same time.
The minister also praised ICAI’s efforts to provide skill development courses for Uttar Pradesh’s youth, for which the state government has agreed to cover the costs. He also emphasised that industry leaders should look to the CMAs for operational efficiency improvements and decision-making.
The institute’s president, CMA P Raju Iyer, offered the services of the institute to conduct performance appraisals and bring transparency to the operations of organisations in the state. He said that certified members of the institution are working in big national and multinational companies as they handle the management and operations in the form of performance appraisals, thereby, bringing more transparency in the workplace.
CMA Vijendra Sharma, the institute’s vice-president, assured full technical assistance and support for the state’s overall economic development operations. Radha Didi from the Brahma Kumaris also spoke to the audience on the convention’s topic and enlightened the attendees on ‘Self-reliance through enlightenment.’
-
Yogi to inaugurate BJP state working committee meeting, several Union ministers from U.P. likely to attend
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party's state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. Several union ministers from U. P, ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, lawmakers and party functionaries will attend the state working committee meeting, the first after Yogi won a second term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March. The Scientific Convention Centre will be the venue of the meeting.
-
Uttar Pradesh assembly: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh heaps praise on Yogi’s economic model
Senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 as historic and a “masterstroke.” Describing chief minister Yogi Adityanath's economic model as a monk's model, the BJP member said it was the best one. Sidharth Nath Singh was speaking during a debate on the state budget in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
-
Allahabad high court asks Kushinagar DM to probe construction of police station on private land
The Allahabad high court has directed the Kushinagar district magistrate to conduct an inquiry within two months into the alleged construction of a part of the Ahrauli Bazar police station in Kushinagar district on the land of one Nathu Prasad. Justice VK Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar passed the order on May 25 on a petition filed by Nathu Prasad of Kushinagar. The order was uploaded on Saturday.
-
No duty for women from 7pm-6am without their consent, says UP govt
The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women. The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.
-
Nine more members of Kharwar gang arrested in police shoot out
Nine members of the dreaded Kharwar interstate gang were arrested after a shootout with the police in Shankar area of Prayagraj on Saturday. The Prayagraj police in recent weeks have arrested a total of 31 members of this Kharwar gang which the police claimed was involved in the incident of multiple murders at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station that took place on April 22. SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the shootout occurred at around 3am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics