UP education dept, its officers working in a casual manner: Allahabad HC

Observing that the state education department and its officers are not attending to the grievance that are raised against it and they are performing their duties in a very causal manner, the Allahabad high court has directed the principal secretary, basic education, UP, to ensure that all district basic education officers start performing their duties promptly and taking the final call on all the matters which come before them for consideration at the earliest.

The court warned it would be compelled to take stringent action against these officers in case they failed to do as directed. Hearing a writ petition filed by one Avaneesh Kumar of Auraiya district, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal observed, “This court is flooded with writ petitions every day simply for a direction upon these officers to decide the grievances. This court has recorded earlier also that the matters relating to life and property could not be decided in view of the huge pendency being created due to filing of writ petition seeking mandamus against the authorities. It is high time that now these officers of the state government should start working and attend to the grievances which come before them through representations within a period of one month”.

In the present case, the posting order of the petitioner has to be issued by the district basic education officer, who has been allegedly withholding the same for the last one year. He moved the representation before him on March 6, 2021, for ventilating his grievance which till date has not been attended by the officer concerned. Hence, the present writ petition was filed.

While granting the authority concerned the last opportunity of three days to decide the representation of the petitioner, the court in its order dated January 21 fixed January 28, 2022 as the next date of hearing and also directed the state counsel to inform the court about the decision taken on the representation.