UP Election 2022: 95 assembly constituencies identified as sensitive

Lucknow As many as 95 assembly constituencies have been identified as sensitive in Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming assembly elections, scheduled to start from February 10. Meanwhile, police have intensified extra vigilance and alertness in 14 constituencies of the seven districts sharing the international border with Nepal.

While addressing a press conference here, additional director general (ADG) of police, law and order, Prashant Kumar, on Sunday said, “95 assembly constituencies out of the total 403, have been identified as ‘sensitive’ and extra police force is being deployed in these areas to ensure free and fair polls. Meanwhile, 33 assembly constituencies of the 17 districts have been identified as ‘expenditure sensitive’ as candidates there may spend extra money in violation of the model code of conducts.”

These assembly constituencies were placed in the two categories after an initial assessment was carried out by the state police recently, he said.

“Other than sensitive constituencies, extra vigilance and alertness have been increased in 14 constituencies of the seven districts, including Pilibhit, Mahrajganj, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti and Lakhimpur Kheri that share international borders with Nepal. In addition, vigilance has also been increased in 74 other constituencies of the 30 districts sharing borders with nine other states,” he stated while sharing further details.

He said, total 197 international barriers and 469 interstate barriers have been put in place to curb smuggling of illegal liquor as well as other banned items. Close circuit television (CCTV) cameras are also being installed at these barriers, he added.

The ADG said that the extra police force deployment would also be done in naxal-affected districts, including Sonbhadra, Chandauli and Mirzapur.

Critical polling centres

The ADG said the state police found that as many as 29,138 polling centres out of the 17, 4,351 across the state are marked critical due to violence or trouble reported there in the past elections. The police have identified as many as 16,237 troubles makers from 6,068 pockets across different constituencies and preventive action have been taken against them.

He said total 456 polling centres of 11 districts, including Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mahrajganj, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Lalitpur, Meerut, Chandauli and Sonbhadra are marked as communication shadow areas. He said additional communication arrangements including radio sets and satellite phones had been arranged for these polling centres.

Kumar said total polling centres in 10 districts, including Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Deoria, Basti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti and Balia, are marked as riverine and non-motorable following which alternate mode of transport like boats, tractors and temporary bridges have been arranged for transportation of electoral officers and voters.

Resources and technology

As many as 109 drone cameras, 168 river boats, 420 portable CCTv cameras, 563 still cameras, 492 video cameras and 3573 body worn cameras have been arranged for use by police personnel during the upcoming assembly polls, said the ADG.

Vigilance in prisons

He emphasised that at least 2676 CCTV cameras and 271 static jammers have been installed in prisons across the state to stop criminals from influencing elections from jail and curb their control over jail inmates and their associates. “Total 275 criminals at district level and 869 criminals in jails, who can influence elections while remaining behind bars, have been identified and special vigil are being kept over their activities,” he added.

Electoral offence status

The ADG said the police have filed charge sheets in 1161 electoral offence cases out of the total 1307 cases registered during 2017 assembly polls, and punishment or fine had been imposed in 99 such cases. He said similarly, the charge sheet has been filed in 382 out of the 473 electoral offence cases registered during 2019 parliamentary elections and punishment or fine was imposed in five such cases.

Anti-Covid kit for police force

Kumar said anti-Covid kit including sanitizers, masks, face shields and other things required for protection from infection would be provided to all police personnel deployed in poll duty. He said the special budget have been allotted to different district and Commissionerate police for this purpose. It would also be ensured that all personnel on duty were fully vaccinated.