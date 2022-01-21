UP elections: Former IAS, Army, Navy officers figure on AAP’s third list

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the third list of 33 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, on which a former IAS officer, an ex-army officer and a naval officer figure.

It also announced names of 15 star campaigners of the party which includes Delhi chief minister and convener of the AAP Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Delhi Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Rakhi Birla among others.

In the first list, AAP had declared names of 150 candidates and 20 in the second list. With the release of the third list, AAP has finalised names of 203 candidates. The AAP is contesting all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Former IAS officer Kanhaiya Lal will contest from Bara (reserved) assembly segment in Prayagraj district which will go to the polls in the fifth phase.

Amit Chauhan, ex-captain, Indian Army, will contest from Shikohabad assembly seat of the Firozabad district.

On Friday, Sanjay Singh, state in-charge of AAP, inducted Ajay Kumar, ex-Naval officer, into the party. Kumar will contest from Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat and Vaibhav Shahi from Gorakhpur (rural).

AAP’s third list has two doctors, nine post graduates, and 13 graduates. Out of 33 candidates, eight are from the general category, 11 OBC, 10 scheduled caste and four Muslims.

Singh also criticised the Modi government’s decision to merge the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial.