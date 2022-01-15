UP elections: Minister among five sitting BJP legislators denied tickets in Agra

Five of the nine sitting BJP MLAs, including a cabinet minister, in Agra district were denied tickets for the upcoming UP assembly elections as the saffron party declared its first list of candidates on Saturday.

Polling in Agra will be held on February 10.

BJP has fielded five new faces at Etmadpur, Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Fatehabad and Kheragarh.

BJP had enjoyed huge success in 2017 UP assembly elections in Agra and won on all 9 seats, including the two reserved seats of Agra Cantt and Agra Rural. BJP dented the dominance of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that had won 6 seats out of 9 in 2007 and 2012.

BJP retained its sitting MLA at Agra Cantt (reserved), Agra North, Agra South and Bah assembly constituency. In the three urban seats, Purshottam Khandelwal has again been fielded from Agra North, Yogendra Upadhaya from Agra South and Dr GS Dharmesh, who is minister in Yogi cabinet- from Agra Cantt.

Amongst rural seats, it is only Bah where sitting MLA Pakshalika Singh has again been given the ticket.

In place of Chaudhary Uday Bhan Singh, presently a minister in state cabinet from Fatehpur Sikri, party has banked upon former BJP MP Chaudhary Babulal.

Mahesh Goyal in Kheragarh has been replaced by Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, former MLA for BSP and Hemlata Diwakar, sitting MLA from reserved seat of Agra rural was replaced by Baby Rani Maurya.

Maurya had been governor of Uttrakhand and presently is national vice president of BJP. She had earlier contested from Etmadpur as BJP candidate but lost.

Ram Pratap Singh, the sitting MLA from Etmadpur had defeated Dr Dharmpal (BSP) in 2017 assembly election but BJP has this time given ticket to Dr Dharampal replacing Ram Pratap Singh.

Fatehabad seat also saw change with sitting MLA Jitendra Verma being replaced by former MLA Chotey Lal Verma.