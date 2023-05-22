UP No.1 state in terms of GI-tagged handicrafts, says expert

KANPUR Uttar Pradesh has emerged number one in the country in terms of highest number of geographical indication (GI) tags for handicraft products listed in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the state government. These GI tags not only protect the authenticity of these crafts but also contribute to the local economy.

At present, UP has 36 GI tags for handicraft products -- three of them accorded this month for Mainpuri tarkashi, Mahoba Gaura stone craft and Sambhal horn craft, said Dr Rajni Kant, Padma Shri recipient and GI expert, helping many states in getting GI tags for their products.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh has 48 GI tags – the second highest in country after Tamil Nadu that has 55 GI tags. It has surpassed Karnataka (46) for the No.2 spot.

“There are 23 more products in the pipeline for GI tags that will hopefully come by December this year,” said Rajni Kant, adding that the target is 75 GI tags by end of this year and 150 by next year.

His NGO Human Welfare Association (HWA) facilitates application filing and registration for GI tags.

GI tag is a sign used on the products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or reputation that are due to that origin.

“Uttar Pradesh is not only the biggest exporter of GI-tagged products, but also involves largest amount of manpower, making the highest turnover in the country,” he claimed.

MAINPURI TARKASHI

Tarkashi, an intricate art, is used to decorate doors, jewellery boxes/trays, lamps, flower pots and decorative pieces. Brass, copper and silver wires are inlaid in wood, a technique that is unique to Mainpuri district.

MAHOBA GAURA STONE CRAFT

Mahoba is known nationwide for its exquisite Gaura stone craft, which is made of radiant white colored stone predominantly found in this region. The stone has a soft texture. It is cut into several pieces, which are then used for making various craft items that are used for ornamental purpose.

SAMBHAL HORN CRAFT

Sambhal’s horn and bone products are known all over the world. In fact, the horn-bone handicrafts made here are exported to various countries. The district offers a wide range of decorative horn-bone handicrafts that are available in different attractive looks, designs and patterns.

