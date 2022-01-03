UP excise department to launch campaign on responsible alcohol consumption

LUCKNOW: Concerned over rising deaths and injuries due to drunken driving, the excise department has decided to launch a campaign to sensitise people on responsible alcohol consumption.

The state’s new excise policy that was announced on Saturday provides separate fund for this campaign that would create awareness among people against drunken driving and about responsible alcohol consumption. The period of this drive is yet to be announced.

In 2020, Uttar Pradesh (UP), as per the national crime records bureau (NCRB), was among the worst states in terms of deaths and injuries due to drunken driving, with at least three deaths daily. “The situation hasn’t improved much in 2021 too and now, as we enter 2022, there is a need to make people aware about the hazards of drunken driving,” an official said.

Additional chief secretary, excise, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said that the campaign would focus on underage drinking, drunken driving and promote responsible liquor consumption. “A provision of ₹1 crore has been set aside for this,” the official said.

The timings of the country liquor, foreign liquor, beer and model shops have been left unchanged in the new policy. It means that the liquor shops would continue to adhere to 10 am to 10 pm time, he added.

“Overall, it remains to be seen how far the new excise policy has been received by the liquor sellers but as far as supporting the policy to promote responsible consumption is concerned, we are going to back the government,” said Devesh Jaiswal, an office bearer of the Liquor Sellers Welfare Association.