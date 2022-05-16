U.P.: Farmer’s body found in Prayagraj

The body of a 64-year-old farmer identified as that of Suresh Chandra Dwivedi aka Sadhu was found lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in the chest near a tubewell in his fields at Pure Kinnar village under Lalapur police in trans-Yamuna area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Monday morning, police said.

As per reports, Dwivedi used to sleep at his tubewell in the fields. On Sunday night, he went there after taking dinner. On Monday, Dwivedi’s kin went to the fields when he did not return till late in the morning. They were shocked to see Dwivedi’s body lying in a pool of blood there.

On the basis of injury mark, the family members alleged that Dwivedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants late in the night. However, his kin and other villagers denied hearing gunshots. Lalapur police reached the spot on receiving the information.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said the body had been sent a post-mortem examination which will reveal the exact circumstances of his death. Further investigations will be carried out after receiving a complaint from the kin, he added.

In another incident, a contractor suffered bullet injuries in his thigh under mysterious circumstances during a party at Kandhaipur area under Dhumanganj police late Sunday night.

The injured man, identified as Kanchan Yadav, 35, has been admitted to a hospital. Dhumanganj police said the injured man was not giving clear information in connection with the incident. He was being questioned, police added.