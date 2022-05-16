U.P.: Farmer’s body found in Prayagraj
The body of a 64-year-old farmer identified as that of Suresh Chandra Dwivedi aka Sadhu was found lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in the chest near a tubewell in his fields at Pure Kinnar village under Lalapur police in trans-Yamuna area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Monday morning, police said.
As per reports, Dwivedi used to sleep at his tubewell in the fields. On Sunday night, he went there after taking dinner. On Monday, Dwivedi’s kin went to the fields when he did not return till late in the morning. They were shocked to see Dwivedi’s body lying in a pool of blood there.
On the basis of injury mark, the family members alleged that Dwivedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants late in the night. However, his kin and other villagers denied hearing gunshots. Lalapur police reached the spot on receiving the information.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said the body had been sent a post-mortem examination which will reveal the exact circumstances of his death. Further investigations will be carried out after receiving a complaint from the kin, he added.
In another incident, a contractor suffered bullet injuries in his thigh under mysterious circumstances during a party at Kandhaipur area under Dhumanganj police late Sunday night.
The injured man, identified as Kanchan Yadav, 35, has been admitted to a hospital. Dhumanganj police said the injured man was not giving clear information in connection with the incident. He was being questioned, police added.
-
Gurugram: Police arrest 25-year-old man for raping two minors in Badshahpur
Police arrested a 25-year-old man for raping two minors in Badshahpur, late evening on Friday. The survivors, aged five and four years old, are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital. The suspect had been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court. The two minor girls were playing outside their family's rented accommodation around 7:40pm on Friday. The girls' mother ran to the suspect's house after she heard her daughters crying.
-
SPPU to offer courses in museology
Students will soon be able to pursue courses in museology at Savitribai Phule Pune University. The varsity in collaboration with Kelkar museum will start a research and study programme in museology science and museum management. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the same was recently signed at SPPU. Under the initiative, a new department 'museology and heritage study' will start at SPPU. In the department, various diploma and degree courses will be offered.
-
“India has 100 unicorns…”: DK Shivakumar on MBA grad's suicide
On Monday, Karnataka Congress Pradesh president DK Shivakumara took to Twitter to weigh in on the recent suicide by an MBA graduate in Udupi. Saying he was deeply saddened by Sahana's death, he offered his condolences to her family. He further said: “India has 100 unicorns now. Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides? And why doesn't media discuss this?”
-
Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi from tomorrow. Details here
Water supply shall be affected in parts of the national capital from Tuesday morning due to depletion of pond level of the Yamuna river at Wazirabad and reduction in release of raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday. It added water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.
-
432 fined in two days for driving on wrong side in Gurugram, say traffic police
At least 432 people were fined till Saturday for driving on the wrong side during the road safety drive launched by the Gurugram traffic police on Friday to reduce accidents in the city. The traffic police will tabulate such cases for Sunday on Monday, said the officials. An e-challan will be generated against an offender immediately. Nearly 20% of the fines issued by the Gurugram traffic police account for wrong-way driving, according to deputy commissioner of police traffic, TRavinder Singh Tomar
