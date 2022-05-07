UP: Five-year-old girl’s body found in drain in Lucknow
The body of a five-year-old girl was found in a drain under Hussainganj police station on Saturday, police said. The girl was a resident of Motinagar area here. As per reports, the girl along with her friends was playing outside her house on Friday evening.
“When she didn’t return home till late night, the girl’s father informed nearby police station about it. We recovered her body from the drain on Saturday,” said inspector, Naka police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra.
“A probe into the incident revealed that the girl accidentally fell into the drain that opens near her house while she was playing with her friends,” Mishra added.
The girl’s father told police that he stayed alone with his daughter since his wife was living separately in Delhi. The matter is still being probed and the police are trying to find out if there is any foul play angle in the incident.
-
Power deficit in Uttar Pradesh lowest among big states: NLDC report
The power deficit in Uttar Pradesh is the lowest among big states, despite it recording the highest demand after Maharashtra, the daily power supply report available with the National Load Dispatch Centre indicates. Besides Uttar Pradesh, other states that experienced peak demand-supply gap on May 6 are Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir (Union Territory), Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. The situation was the worst in the neighbouring Rajasthan.
-
Reality check at LU: Drinking water supply good but washrooms need more attention
Amid the searing heat, remaining hydrated is a necessity for all, especially those going out for work and studies. Besides, the outbreak of pandemic has made the issue of cleanliness of paramount importance. Lucknow University, one of India's top universities, appears to have addressed both issues to some extent. On a reality check, HT discovered some good water facilities in the varsity but washroom conditions at several departments yearn for attention.
-
Seven of a family die in car accident on Yamuna E-way in UP’s Mathura
Seven members of a family belonging to Bahadurpur village of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh died on the spot and two others were seriously injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Saturday morning, police said. The dead included three men, three women and a child. The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
-
UP Board 2022 exam results likely by mid-June
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board is gearing up to declare the results of its high school and intermediate examinations-2022 in the second week of June. In a proposal sent to the state government, the board has conveyed its plans, says a senior official of the board aware of the development. UP Board officials are reluctant to comment on the exact date on which they plan to announce the result.
-
Access road to Mangeshkar hospital planned to address traffic issues
The Pune Municipal Corporation, traffic police and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital have taken steps to resolve the traffic congestion issue near the hospital. The hospital has purchased a plot near the DP (development plan) road that will allow direct access to the medical facility. The planned stretch connecting DP road to the hospital will have a culvert over the waterbody to be constructed by PMC.
