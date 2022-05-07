UP: Five-year-old girl’s body found in drain in Lucknow

The body of a five-year-old girl was found in a drain under Hussainganj police station on Saturday, police said. The girl was a resident of Motinagar area here. As per reports, the girl along with her friends was playing outside her house on Friday evening.

“When she didn’t return home till late night, the girl’s father informed nearby police station about it. We recovered her body from the drain on Saturday,” said inspector, Naka police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra.

“A probe into the incident revealed that the girl accidentally fell into the drain that opens near her house while she was playing with her friends,” Mishra added.

The girl’s father told police that he stayed alone with his daughter since his wife was living separately in Delhi. The matter is still being probed and the police are trying to find out if there is any foul play angle in the incident.