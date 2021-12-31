UP forest department ready to provide plants for KV Corridor

Forest department is ready to supply saplings of Rudraksha, Maulshree, Ashok and Bilva to be planted at Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Corridor also known as Kashi Vishwanath Dham to ensure green cover, said a senior official of the department.

As per plan, about 70% area of KV Corridor will have green cover for which pits have already been made on the premises.

During inauguration of the KV Corridor on December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planted sapling of Rudraksha on the corridor premises.

According divisional forest officer Mahavir Kaujalgi, the saplings were available at the nursery of the forest department and will be provided to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board (SKVSADB) whenever asked for.

“Plants of Rudraksha, Bilva and Maulshree will be made available for the KV Corridor as soon as SKVSADB administration asks for the plants. If there is need of plant of any other species, we will make them available too.”

Plants of Parijaat will also be made available to the SKVSDAB, Kaujalgi added.

He said, Maulshree tree provides thick shade and its flowers emit fragrance. It adds to the beauty of premises where it is planted. Rudraksha and Parijat plant are very important species and have their own importance.

Kaujalgi added that training for proper care of the plants will be provided to SKVSADB personnel, if they want it.