UP: Forest dept rescues giant python from under school bus, video goes viral

Published on Oct 17, 2022 03:11 PM IST

A team from the Uttar Pradesh forest department rescued a 10-feet python that had sneaked inside a school bus in Raebareli on Sunday

For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A team from the Uttar Pradesh forest department rescued a 10-feet python that had sneaked inside a school bus in Raebareli on Sunday. The video of the incident went viral on social media where authorities were seen dragging the snake out of the bus.

The giant python, spotted by the driver, had coiled around the engine below the floor of the bus. Fortunately, the event did not trigger panic in the area as the school was closed.

Along with the forest department team, circle officer Vandana Singh and city magistrate Pallavi Mishra too reached the spot after being informed about the incident. The python was safely released into the Dalmau forest after the hour-long rescue operation. No one was hurt during the incident.

