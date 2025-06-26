UP got max domestic tourists from Andhra, int’l ones from Thailand in 2024-25

Uttar Pradesh has become the leading state for domestic tourism in India, recording the visit of a remarkable 65 crore tourists in 2024-25. Among domestic tourists, the highest numbers came from Andhra Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. While maximum international visitors were from Thailand followed by South Korea and Myanmar. Maximum international visitors were from Thailand followed by South Korea and Myanmar. (For Representation)

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday at the directorate of tourism, state tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised the vital role of tourism in propelling the state toward its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. On the occasion, consulting firm Deloitte delivered a detailed presentation on leveraging artificial intelligence to track tourist inflow and frame future strategies.

The implementation of facial recognition systems at Lucknow’s Hanuman Temple was particularly appreciated as an example of innovative technological use. The meeting revealed that on an average, a tourist staying overnight in Uttar Pradesh currently spends approximately ₹5,400, while a long-term visitor spends around ₹7,500.

Hotel stays account for 40.81% of tourist accommodations and inter-district travel within the state accounts for 80.31% of all tourism activity. The presentation also revealed that Uttar Pradesh has become the leading state for domestic tourism in India, recording a remarkable 65 crore tourists visits in 2024-25.

“This number is likely to double in 2025-26. To accommodate this surge, the state has added 100,000 new hotel rooms,” said officials giving the presentation. Improved connectivity and the commendable efforts of the Eco Tourism Development Board have further enhanced tourist access and experience across major destinations.

Jaiveer Singh directed the officials to draft comprehensive plans aimed at attracting investment and generating employment through tourism. He highlighted that the tourism and culture sector would be a key contributor to the economic milestone envisioned by the state government.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included principal secretary (tourism) Mukesh Kumar Meshram, special secretary Isha Priya, director, tourism, Prakhar Mishra, advisor to the tourism minister, Jaiprakash Singh, and advisor to the chief minister Awanish Kumar Awasthi.