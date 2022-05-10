UP government to set up office in Mumbai

LUCKNOW Residents of Uttar Pradesh living in the country’s industrial metropolis, Mumbai, will now be able to connect with their native state through a UP office in Mumbai – a new initiative of the Yogi government, said a government statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UP government is going to set up a new office in Mumbai with the aim of enabling UPites living in Mumbai to invest in their state, protect their interests and ensure their social security.

Through this office proposed by the UP government, it will be possible to connect with all the residents of UP who have been living in Mumbai for a long time for a job or business, according to a government statement.

Through the proposed office, migrants in Mumbai will be made aware of the possibilities of investment in tourism, culture and other sectors in Uttar Pradesh and they will be motivated to set up enterprises here. Along with this, a favourable and attractive “business environment” will also be prepared for them here after consulting them. They will be told that there is a huge market and demand for their products or services in UP, due to which it will be beneficial for them to invest here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For other workers, plans will be made for their benefit by this proposed office, so that it is easy for them to come to UP in case of any crisis and they can get work or employment here according to their experience and ability.

Similar steps will be taken for the workers in the unorganised sector so that their interests can be protected and they can be made aware of new possibilities, the statement said.

This innovative initiative of the UP government will not only protect the interests of those lakhs of UP residents living in Mumbai but also give them an opportunity to invest in their home state and contribute to its prosperity, added the statement.

According to an estimate, about 50 to 60 lakh people of North Indian origin live among Mumbai’s 1.84 crore population, with the largest number of people coming from Uttar Pradesh. The people of UP have made remarkable contributions in many fields like industry, service sector, retail trade, transport, food business in Mumbai. There are many areas where they play a big role in the lives of the residents of Mumbai. UPites have also done remarkable work in Mumbai in the field of industry and startups. There is a big contribution of UP entrepreneurs in industries like information technology, films, television, manufacturing, finance, food processing etc, said the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of workers from UP are also working in Mumbai in the unorganised sector. In the last two years, due to the Covid disaster and lockdown, they had to come back from Mumbai to their home state in large numbers, and at that time, under a huge plan by the Yogi government, not only they were brought to UP safely but were also brought to their home districts, the statement added.