UP government to set up office in Mumbai
LUCKNOW Residents of Uttar Pradesh living in the country’s industrial metropolis, Mumbai, will now be able to connect with their native state through a UP office in Mumbai – a new initiative of the Yogi government, said a government statement.
The UP government is going to set up a new office in Mumbai with the aim of enabling UPites living in Mumbai to invest in their state, protect their interests and ensure their social security.
Through this office proposed by the UP government, it will be possible to connect with all the residents of UP who have been living in Mumbai for a long time for a job or business, according to a government statement.
Through the proposed office, migrants in Mumbai will be made aware of the possibilities of investment in tourism, culture and other sectors in Uttar Pradesh and they will be motivated to set up enterprises here. Along with this, a favourable and attractive “business environment” will also be prepared for them here after consulting them. They will be told that there is a huge market and demand for their products or services in UP, due to which it will be beneficial for them to invest here.
For other workers, plans will be made for their benefit by this proposed office, so that it is easy for them to come to UP in case of any crisis and they can get work or employment here according to their experience and ability.
Similar steps will be taken for the workers in the unorganised sector so that their interests can be protected and they can be made aware of new possibilities, the statement said.
This innovative initiative of the UP government will not only protect the interests of those lakhs of UP residents living in Mumbai but also give them an opportunity to invest in their home state and contribute to its prosperity, added the statement.
According to an estimate, about 50 to 60 lakh people of North Indian origin live among Mumbai’s 1.84 crore population, with the largest number of people coming from Uttar Pradesh. The people of UP have made remarkable contributions in many fields like industry, service sector, retail trade, transport, food business in Mumbai. There are many areas where they play a big role in the lives of the residents of Mumbai. UPites have also done remarkable work in Mumbai in the field of industry and startups. There is a big contribution of UP entrepreneurs in industries like information technology, films, television, manufacturing, finance, food processing etc, said the statement.
A large number of workers from UP are also working in Mumbai in the unorganised sector. In the last two years, due to the Covid disaster and lockdown, they had to come back from Mumbai to their home state in large numbers, and at that time, under a huge plan by the Yogi government, not only they were brought to UP safely but were also brought to their home districts, the statement added.
Advent underpass in Noida to open for public by July-end
The Noida authority on Monday said that an underpass near the Advent building on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be opened for the public by July-end and work is on its final stage. “We have directed the staff to make sure that the work is complete on time so that it becomes operational by July 31,” said principal general manager of Noida authority, Rajiv Tyagi.
Ineligible Ghaziabad households told to surrender ration cards by May 20
The deadline for ineligible individuals to surrender their ration cards has been extended to May 20, after which the district supplies department will initiate recovery proceedings, officials said on Monday. Despite the deadline to surrender ration cards ending on April 30, so far, only 991 people have surrendered them across Ghaziabad. Families who own a four-wheeler/tractor/harvester/an air-conditioner or generator set at home are considered ineligible to hold ration cards as well.
Technical glitch leads to power outage in Mumbai city, suburbs
Mumbai: A technical fault led to power outage in parts of Mumbai city and its suburbs for a few minutes late on Monday. The power outage was resolved in five minutes. Power supply was also affected in the Mumbai suburbs.
17 arrested for creating fake farmers to seek ₹11.66 cr compensation
BHIWANDI The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including a Nayab Tehsildar and his female friend, and arrested 17 of them for allegedly creating fake farmers to get compensation in the Mumbai Vadodra Expressway project that passes through a few villages in Bhiwandi. The Nayab Tehsildar is absconding. According to police officials, the incident occurred in September 2021. The Bhoir died a few years ago. The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a proposed eight-lane Expressway.
20 new AC local trains to be introduced on CR, WR; services to be discontinued on Harbour
At present, 44 local trains operate on the mainline of the Central Railway. The patronage of AC local trains on the Harbour line have not increased so the Central Railway will discontinue all AC local train services on the harbour railway and divert them to the Central and Western line. On the Western Railway, new AC services will be introduced as the zonal railways will get new AC local trains.
