UP governor takes stock of ongoing research work in state universities
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel reviewed the progress of research work being carried out in the state universities in a meeting with the vice-chancellors at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. She asked V-Cs to make the research work of the universities public for its wide use.
“Researches related to public interest should be for wide usage. Keeping in mind the needs of the regional people the research should be done, and its developed models should be prepared and given for public use,” the governor said.
Patel said that the utility of expensive resources invested in universities should be connected with the general public. Resources like the agricultural plant, testing lab, zero-based equipment should be given for the use of farmers and the public.
V-Cs of all 21 state universities participated in the meeting, and six varsities presented their innovations and research.
The governor directed the V-Cs to take care of the provisions laid down in the Union budget for the innovations. “Universities can find solutions for many of their problems through mutual harmony. They should ask each other for cooperation and resolve technical and administrative differences,” the governor added.
Tools and resources which are earning money for the universities were also discussed during the presentation. The governor asked the universities to keep the details of the income received from such resources and to make available useful resources to the public at ordinary prices. She added that the vacant land of the university campus should be used for agriculture and other research.
