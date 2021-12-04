Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP governor visits SSB’s border outpost in Siddharthnagar
lucknow news

UP governor visits SSB’s border outpost in Siddharthnagar

Governor Anandiben Patel interacted with force personnel, especially women, and also praised the work being done by the SSB in development and security of border areas
Governor Anandiben Patel at SSB’s border outpost in Siddharthnagar.
Governor Anandiben Patel at SSB’s border outpost in Siddharthnagar.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday visited SSB Aligarhwa Border Outpost in Siddharthnagar and interacted with force personnel, especially women.

The governor praised the work being done by the SSB in development and security of border areas and also appreciated the work of dog squad and relief and rescue teams.

Inspector general, Frontier, Lucknow, Ratn Sanjay apprised about the role of SSB in national security and participation of women personnel in the discharge of various responsibilities of the force such as border operations, civic action programme, UN peace mission and sports etc.

During the programme a short film on history and role SSB was also shown.

The dog squad also displayed a wonderful show. In the event tracker dog Lambert perfectly sniffed and picked the handkerchief having the scent of governor to exhibit the quality of training.

The Relief and Rescue team also demonstrated their capabilities and preparedness to meet any eventuality.

Also, a blood donation camp was organised and on this occasion where SSB personnel, including women soldiers, donated blood.

During the occasion MLA of Kapilvastu Shyam Dhani, DM Siddharthnagar Deepak Meena, SP Siddharthnagar Yashvir Singh were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out