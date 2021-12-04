UP governor visits SSB’s border outpost in Siddharthnagar

Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday visited SSB Aligarhwa Border Outpost in Siddharthnagar and interacted with force personnel, especially women.

The governor praised the work being done by the SSB in development and security of border areas and also appreciated the work of dog squad and relief and rescue teams.

Inspector general, Frontier, Lucknow, Ratn Sanjay apprised about the role of SSB in national security and participation of women personnel in the discharge of various responsibilities of the force such as border operations, civic action programme, UN peace mission and sports etc.

During the programme a short film on history and role SSB was also shown.

The dog squad also displayed a wonderful show. In the event tracker dog Lambert perfectly sniffed and picked the handkerchief having the scent of governor to exhibit the quality of training.

The Relief and Rescue team also demonstrated their capabilities and preparedness to meet any eventuality.

Also, a blood donation camp was organised and on this occasion where SSB personnel, including women soldiers, donated blood.

During the occasion MLA of Kapilvastu Shyam Dhani, DM Siddharthnagar Deepak Meena, SP Siddharthnagar Yashvir Singh were also present.