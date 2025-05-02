UP govt allocates 134 cr to schools for sports training

: In a push to promote sports in education, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹134 crore for over 1.34 lakh schools for the 2025–26 session, aiming to transform schools into nurseries of international sports talent. Inspired by achievements of UP athletes at national and international levels, the government plans to provide professional-level training on the lines of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Each primary school will receive ₹ 5,000, junior high schools and KGBVs ₹ 10,000, and secondary schools ₹ 25,000 for sports equipment. (For representation only)

Of the total budget, ₹43.382 crore has been allocated to 86,764 primary schools, ₹45.245 crore to 45,245 junior high schools and KGBVs, ₹5.76 crore to 2,304 secondary and senior secondary schools, ₹19.41 crore for the ‘One KGBV, One Sport’ scheme, ₹14.92 crore for open gym and sports equipment, and ₹5.33 crore for national-level training camps.

Each primary school will receive ₹5,000, junior high schools and KGBVs ₹10,000, and secondary schools ₹25,000 for sports equipment. Students will undergo 10-day camps prior to national competitions to foster team spirit and strategic understanding. Physical instructors are being appointed in upper primary schools and at district levels to guide students. Girls are receiving focused support through the ‘One KGBV, One Sport’ scheme in 145 schools across 73 districts, with 19 SGFI-listed sports promoted. Additionally, open gyms are being installed in all 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to improve girls’ fitness. Government officials believe this initiative will uncover rural talent and prepare students for international sporting excellence.