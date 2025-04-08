UP govt approves hike in daily allowance for PRD personnel

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a hike in the daily duty allowance of Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel from ₹395 to ₹500. Following the implementation of this proposal, the personnel will receive an increased monthly allowance of ₹3,150, assuming 30 days of attendance. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved a proposal for the construction of an interchange at the crossing (near Jaganpur-Afzalpur) of Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. (File Photo)

The revised allowance, which comes into effect from April 1, 2025, will cost an additional burden of ₹75.87 crore to the state exchequer. The move is expected to benefit 34,092 PRD personnel across the state and is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen auxiliary security forces and recognise their contribution to maintaining law and order.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would work out the design/specifications for the interchange and construct it. It will bear the cost of construction and operate/maintain the toll plaza set up there. The Yamuna Express Industrial Development Authority would continue to have ownership of the land for interchange. The cabinet has authorized the CM to take any further policy decisions about the construction of the interchange.

Transfer of nazul land for hosp

The state cabinet approved a proposal to transfer free of cost 12,798 sq m nazul land of old Sitapur Eye Hospital in Ayodhya to medical health and family welfare department for construction of a 300-bed hospital in Ayodhya. The state cabinet approved another proposal to provide free of cost 371.74 square meter nazul land in Brahmkund Ayodhya to Diasabled empowerment officer Ayodhya for setting up of Bachpan Daycare Centre for hearing and visually impaired and mentally challenged children in 3-to-7-year age group.

Land for med college in Hathras

The cabinet also gave a nod to a proposal to transfer 6.675 hectare land of Dugdh Utpadan Sahkari Sangh Limited in Sasni, Hathras, to the medical education department for setting up a medical college in Hathras. The land will be transferred at the same cost at which it was acquired for the Dugdh Utpadak Sahakari Sangh Limited, Sasni, Aligarh in 1987.

Bhatkhande varsity rules

The state cabinet approved Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (Hindi and English) Rules 2025.

Hybrid vehicle in Guv’s fleet

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to buy Toyota Camry Hybrid for use in the Governor’s fleet in place of a condemned vehicle.

House, water tax

The cabinet also approved a proposal to allow urban local bodies to impose house tax/water tax, etc, on the housing projects of active hi-tech township projects approved by the development authorities and developed under the Integrated Township Policy 2025 and 2014 and Uttar Pradesh Township Policy 2023.