UP govt depts yet to screen 50+ age group employees for compulsory retirement

LUCKNOW UP government’s exercise to bring about an improvement in the working of various departments has apparently fallen prey to apathy yet again. None of its departments have so far screened employees/officers in the 50-year plus age group category for compulsory retirement.

The state government had asked its departments to screen employees/officers for compulsory retirement by July 31, and submit a report, by August 15, 2022.

“We have not received any report from any department about screening of employees/officers for compulsory retirement or those who have been compulsorily retired up to now,” said a senior officer of the state government.

On July 5, 2022, chief secretary DS Mishra had issued orders asking additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments to set up committees to carry out screening and send a list of employees/officers compulsorily retired by their departments. The state government had also circulated a prescribed format to the departments to get details about implementation of the order, fixing March 31, 2022, as the cut-off date to calculate the age for compulsory retirement.

A similar exercise had been carried out by the state government in the past too. Those aware of the developments said the state government had compulsorily retired about 200 to 250 employees following screening across the state in 2017. However, the screening committees set up to identify IAS and PCS officers for compulsory retirement had failed to identify any officer.

UP Secretariat Employees’ Union president Yadvendra Mishra said the compulsory retirement scheme was meant for those who had no interest in work and did not turn up in their offices regularly despite warnings and action. “Such habitual offenders should be identified and compulsorily retired. The state secretariat is functioning efficiently. We don’t have such employees in the secretariat. Action should be taken if there are such employees out of the secretariat,” said Mishra.

Additional chief secretary (appointments and personnel department) Devesh Chaturvedi said: “We will hold a review to ensure implementation of this order at the level of chief secretary and chief minister as well and seek reports from the departments by September 30, 2022.”

