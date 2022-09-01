UP govt depts yet to screen 50+ age group employees for compulsory retirement
LUCKNOW UP government’s exercise to bring about an improvement in the working of various departments has apparently fallen prey to apathy yet again. None of its departments have so far screened employees/officers in the 50-year plus age group category for compulsory retirement.
The state government had asked its departments to screen employees/officers for compulsory retirement by July 31, and submit a report, by August 15, 2022.
“We have not received any report from any department about screening of employees/officers for compulsory retirement or those who have been compulsorily retired up to now,” said a senior officer of the state government.
On July 5, 2022, chief secretary DS Mishra had issued orders asking additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments to set up committees to carry out screening and send a list of employees/officers compulsorily retired by their departments. The state government had also circulated a prescribed format to the departments to get details about implementation of the order, fixing March 31, 2022, as the cut-off date to calculate the age for compulsory retirement.
A similar exercise had been carried out by the state government in the past too. Those aware of the developments said the state government had compulsorily retired about 200 to 250 employees following screening across the state in 2017. However, the screening committees set up to identify IAS and PCS officers for compulsory retirement had failed to identify any officer.
UP Secretariat Employees’ Union president Yadvendra Mishra said the compulsory retirement scheme was meant for those who had no interest in work and did not turn up in their offices regularly despite warnings and action. “Such habitual offenders should be identified and compulsorily retired. The state secretariat is functioning efficiently. We don’t have such employees in the secretariat. Action should be taken if there are such employees out of the secretariat,” said Mishra.
Additional chief secretary (appointments and personnel department) Devesh Chaturvedi said: “We will hold a review to ensure implementation of this order at the level of chief secretary and chief minister as well and seek reports from the departments by September 30, 2022.”
-
GST revenue up by 23% in Punjab: Finance minister Cheema
Punjab's finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has registered a growth of 23% in GST revenue during the current fiscal as compared to the first five months of FY 2021-22. Cheema also shared the figures for the state-wise growth of GST revenues during the month of August.
-
NASA’s deep space image is now a malware carrier
Mumbai NASA unveiled the deepest infrared photo of the universe to date, captured through their legendary James Webb Space Telescope in July this year. Recently, cybersecurity research firm Securonix uncovered a new phishing campaign, where the picture was being used to slip a previously unknown malware into the target devices. A 'payload' is the technical term for the malicious code that a file drops into the target device.
-
Repeated abuse by in-laws, husband claim’s woman’s life
Thane A 30-year-old woman, an arts graduate, allegedly died after Pooja, a resident of Malad's in-laws and 35-year-old husband repeatedly mentally and physically abused her for 10 months. One such brutal attack on July 14 cost her life. The couple, Pooja Mishra and Vishal Mishra got married in September 2021. A resident of Malad, Pooja was looking for a prospective match for several years. The family had saved money for her wedding.
-
Don’t fear dwarf disease, but avoid spraying unnecessarily: PAU to paddy growers
Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the paddy growers not to be afraid of the dwarf disease which has appeared for the first time in the state due to Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV). The dwarf disease has appeared more in early transplanted rice than that sown after June 25, SuriU's principal entomologist KS Suri added. Farmers should not worry at all as the healthy plants won't turn dwarf now, he added.
-
Youngsters shoot private videos of women from window gaps, busted
Mumbai: Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting nude and semi-nude videos of women on their mobile phones. Based on the analysis of the videos, police suspect that they were shot from gaps in windows, and even cracks on doors. The arrested accused are identified as Satish Dhanved Harijan, 26, Sarvanan Tangraj Harijan, 23, and Stephen Raj Murgesh Nada, 21.
