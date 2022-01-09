UP govt gives four-month service extension to UPMRC MD Kumar Keshav

Managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Kumar Keshav got a four-month extension of service from the UP government. His tenure was to end on February 16, 2022, and has been extended till June 30, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is MD (UPMRC), Kumar Keshav’s third extension in a row. He was appointed for five years in August 2014.

After five years of service, he was given his first extension on August 17 2019 for two years. Then he was given six months extension and his tenure was due to end on February 16, 2022. Now, Kumar Keshav’s tenure has been extended till June 30, 2022.

On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

UPMRC in a press release said Prime Minister Modi had acknowledged the exceptional services rendered by the MD of UPMRC. “For doing commendable work in giving world-class metros to various cities of Uttar Pradesh, the managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro got an extension of service from the government,” the press release said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kudos to Kumar Keshav who is being regarded as the “MetroMan” of Uttar Pradesh and his team for commencing these large-scale metro projects in the two most populous cities of Uttar Pradesh in such a short time, the press release said.

In December 2021 UPMRC has set a new record across the country by gifting Kanpurites their very own metro in just 2 years and 2 months, according to the press release.

UPMRC press release said Keshav was appointed as the managing director of Lucknow Metro (now UP Metro Rail Corporation Limited) seven and a half years ago in 2014 and within this period he along with his team gifted India’s fastest metro project to Lucknow and then broke his record by commencing the Kanpur Metro Train services in just 2 years and 2 months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These projects not only gave international fame to the cities of Uttar Pradesh but also changed the lifestyle of the people of Lucknow and Kanpur. Under the leadership of Kumar Keshav, the name of the fastest constructed underground metro station ‘Chowdhary Charan Singh Airport Metro Station’ in Lucknow is also recorded in the Limca Book of Records, the release said.

The construction work of Kanpur Metro (Balance Section) and Agra Metro projects is currently being carried out by Uttar Pradesh Metro at a fast pace day and night without any interruption, while Gorakhpur Metro is currently in the approval stage from the Central government, the release said.