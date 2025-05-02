Menu Explore
U.P. govt intensifies crackdown on illegal madrasas, mosques

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 02, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Madrasas operating without recognition and in violation of prescribed standards are being sealed, while unauthorised religious structures built on government land in districts bordering Nepal are being demolished as per legal procedures, a government statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified crackdown on illegal madrasas, mosques, and other unauthorised religious structures in the districts bordering Nepal, an official statement said on the sixth day of the drive on Thursday.

So far, hundreds of illegal constructions have been targeted under this campaign. (Sourced)
On the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, joint teams from the revenue and police departments are conducting raids across multiple locations, identifying and removing encroachments, the statement said, adding, “Madrasas operating without recognition and in violation of prescribed standards are being sealed, while unauthorised religious structures built on government land are being demolished as per legal procedures. So far, hundreds of illegal constructions have been targeted under this campaign.”

In Shravasti district, five illegal madrasas were sealed on Thursday, bringing the total to 41. Authorities also cleared temporary and permanent encroachments within 15 kilometres of the Nepal border. On Thursday alone, eight such encroachments were removed, with 139 total cases handled so far.

In villages like Bhartha and Roshan Garh in Bhinga tehsil, illegal mosques built on government land were demolished, the statement said.

Action also continued in Pilibhit district, while in Balrampur, eight madrasas were served notices, three illegal structures at shrines (mazars) were removed, and five more were issued notices. A total of 16 encroachments were identified, and three were demolished. At one location, an eidgah built without permission is also under review. So far, 20 madrasas have been shut down for violating norms and not following the required curriculum. Two other madrasas that failed to submit records within the given one-week deadline have also been served notices, the statement said.

In Bahraich, eight encroachments were removed from Nanpara and Mihipurwa tehsils on Wednesday and Thursday. In total, 135 illegal structures have been demolished so far. Previously, five other madrasas were also sealed.

In three cases on Thursday, encroachments were removed voluntarily by the individuals involved. Furthermore, action was taken against 17 illegal religious structures, including three mosques and 14 unregistered madrasas in Siddharthnagar district.

