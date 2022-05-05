Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP govt orders to provide reliable Internet connectivity in villages
UP govt orders to provide reliable Internet connectivity in villages

To uplift the living standard of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, the government has ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in the villages. The process of converting 58,189 gram panchayats into village secretariats is already underway.
To promote the new economic activities of the state and central governments, good Internet connectivity in villages was very important, said an official. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 05, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow Moving a step closer towards realising chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream of developing ‘smart villages’, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in all the village secretariats of the state. In addition to this, villagers will also be able to access free Wi-Fi within a 50-metre radius of the village secretariats, according to a state government statement.

To uplift the living standard of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, the government has ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in the villages. “To promote the new economic activities of the state and central governments, good Internet connectivity in villages is very important,” said additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

Passing the order to provide reliable internet connectivity in all the villages, Singh said, “CM Yogi’s vision is to convert the gram panchayats of the state into smart villages. The process of converting 58,189 gram panchayats into village secretariats is already underway.”

“We are also working towards ensuring that the people of villages do not have to visit multiple government departments to obtain different documents and records. They will be able to get all the documents and records from the village secretariat with the help of Panchayat Sahayak and Common Service Centre (CSC),” he added.

Thursday, May 05, 2022
