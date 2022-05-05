UP govt orders to provide reliable Internet connectivity in villages
Lucknow Moving a step closer towards realising chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream of developing ‘smart villages’, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in all the village secretariats of the state. In addition to this, villagers will also be able to access free Wi-Fi within a 50-metre radius of the village secretariats, according to a state government statement.
To uplift the living standard of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, the government has ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in the villages. “To promote the new economic activities of the state and central governments, good Internet connectivity in villages is very important,” said additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.
Passing the order to provide reliable internet connectivity in all the villages, Singh said, “CM Yogi’s vision is to convert the gram panchayats of the state into smart villages. The process of converting 58,189 gram panchayats into village secretariats is already underway.”
“We are also working towards ensuring that the people of villages do not have to visit multiple government departments to obtain different documents and records. They will be able to get all the documents and records from the village secretariat with the help of Panchayat Sahayak and Common Service Centre (CSC),” he added.
-
BJP leaders begin Ayodhya yatra for voters
Bharatiya Janata Party state Unit President Chandrakant Patil recently hinted the party workers to start Ayodhya visits to voters before municipal election which BJP leaders started executing. BJP former corporator Dilip Kalaokhe hosted the Ayodhya Yatra for voters. Even some political leaders use to call yatra at Kashi. But now one more pilgrimage added in it and it is the Shree Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It is good to add the Ayodhya in it.”
-
398 children rescued from Pune railway station, reunited with families
PUNE At least 398 children who had run away from their homes were rescued from the Pune railway station between April 2021 and March 2022. Out of the total children, 303 were boys, and 95 were girls. After counselling and help from the administration, these children were reunited with their families, said, railway officials. The initiative was undertaken with the efforts of Indian Railways, Railway Protection Force, Saathi NGO and Railway Childline (a helpline).
-
Civet cat rescued from Agra shoe-making unit
Agra An Asian Palm Civet was found in the sole cutting room of a shoe manufacturing factory located in Sikandra here . Employees working at Concept Conceivers and Executors who saw the creature on Wednesday, informed their production manager who immediately contacted the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS. Subsequently a three-member rescue team was sent to the location. After an hour-long search, they found the animal resting underneath a rack.
-
Man poses as nephew of energy minister Nitin Raut, dupes several job aspirants
Mumbai: As many as 11 people have lodged a complaint against a man who posed as the nephew of Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut and allegedly cheated several job aspirants by taking money from them in lieu of promising them jobs in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.. Police officers said the accused, who possessed a white Toyota Innova, has similarly cheated several people in Mumbai, Thane and Mira Bhayandar areas.
-
Loudspeaker row: PIL seeks registration of sedition case against Raj Thackeray
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking registration of a sedition case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for trying to create hatred among Hindu-Muslims and creating a public nuisance by threatening that his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques across the state if mosques fail to remove loudspeakers, which are used for Azaans, by May 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics