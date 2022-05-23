UP govt promotes organic farming, afforestation along banks of Ganga
The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting organic farming and afforestation along the banks of the Ganga in order to make the sacred river cleaner, free of pollution caused by chemical fertilisers and toxic pesticides and ensure its uninterrupted flow, said a government statement.
Moving a step further from the initiative launched in this regard during its first term, the Yogi government seeks to encourage organic farming within a radius of 10 km on both the banks in 27 districts through which the Ganga passes in the state, the statement said.
Yogi 2.0 has set afforestation target on 6,759 hectares of land in the next six months along the banks of the Ganga, spread over 503 places in different districts through which the river flows. This will not only help in increasing the forest cover and improving climate, but also prevent soil erosion reducing severity of floods in these areas. The government has already launched plantation drive in Kasganj and some other areas in this context, added the statement.
The statement said the maximum area of organic farming in UP falls in the Gangetic plains only. During the first tenure of the Yogi government, organic farming was started by 103,442 farmers in 3,309 clusters covering an area of 63,080 hectares falling under Namami Ganga Yojana of a total of 4,784 clusters covering 95,680 hectares and involving 1,75,000 farmers.
In organic farming, chemical fertilisers and toxic pesticides are replaced by completely organic products for increasing the yield and protecting the soil. And since the soil of Gangetic plain gets changed due to floods every year, there is a lot of potential for organic farming in the entire region.
Keeping all these factors in view, experts had recommended that the Gangetic plains be reserved for organic farming at the Organic Agriculture Kumbh organised by the Organic Farming Association of India in November 2017 at the India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida.
The Yogi government has planned intensive afforestation drive not only along the banks of the Ganga but also along the banks of its tributaries. The government aims to plant saplings of medicinal, rare and traditional plants along the banks of the Ganga and its tributaries.
It is noteworthy that the larger part of the Gangetic plain within India is located in Uttar Pradesh. The river flows through 27 districts including Bijnor, Budaun, Amroha, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur city, Kanpur Dehat, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Ghazipur among others.
-
On the shoulders of devotion, for the sake of education
Much like the fabled Shravan Kumar who used to carry his old and blind parents on his shoulders, this father does much the same for his disabled son, for the sake of his disabled 20's education, son Satyadev Verma. A resident of Nistha Gajadharpur, Mastram, under the Fakharpur block, used to carry his disabled son Satyadev Verma, 20, on his shoulders from his house at Gajadhapur crossing to pick a bus for Bahraich.
-
Now, Pune MP Girish Bapat opposes Balgandharva redevelopment plan
PUNE Pune member of parliament (MP) and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Girish Bapat, has raised doubts over the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Balgandharva auditorium and demanded that extensive construction should not be carried out. Bapat's latest stand is seen as a dig at the local BJP unit and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol. The redevelopment proposal includes demolishing the existing structure and building a multi-storeyed building that will house multiple theatres and art galleries.
-
Azam takes oath, skips Budget session
Samajwadi Party senior leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan, just released from jail after 27 months, reached UP Vidhan Bhawan on Monday morning and took the oath of office. His son who also is an SP MLA and had not taken an oath till now also took the oath. However, Azam skipped the joint session of the UP legislature on its first day.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana appears before parliamentary committee
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Kaur Rana, who was arrested last month in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa row in Mumbai, appeared before the parliamentary committee on privilege on Monday, alleging “maltreatment” by the police. The committee heard from Rana about the allegations of her “patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out” by the Mumbai police.
-
CM allocates ₹109.57 crore for Jejuri fort, temple conservation work
PUNE Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday allocated ₹109.57 crore funds for the first phase of Shri Kshetra Jejuri Gadh Tirthkshetra' development plan. In a bid to conserve the historical monuments and objects at the Jejuri Gadh (fort), instructions were given by chief minister to carry out the conservation work through an archaeological institution. The state archaeological department had been instructed to protect and preserve other nearby temples at Jejuri fort.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics