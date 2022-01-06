Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt renames Sainik School in Mainpuri after late General Rawat

General Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel died after their military helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
The Sainik School at Mainpuri will be known as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School. (File photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Sainik School at Mainpuri after first chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a chopper crash last month.

In a tweet on Thursday, the chief minister’s office said, “While paying homage to the martyrdom of General Bipin Rawat ji, who laid down his life in the service of the country, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename the Sainik School located in Mainpuri district as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School.”

The Sainik School at Mainpuri became functional from April 1, 2019

