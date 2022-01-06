Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP govt renames Sainik School in Mainpuri after late General Rawat
lucknow news

UP govt renames Sainik School in Mainpuri after late General Rawat

General Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel died after their military helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
The Sainik School at Mainpuri will be known as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School. (File photo)
The Sainik School at Mainpuri will be known as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School. (File photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 08:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Sainik School at Mainpuri after first chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a chopper crash last month.

In a tweet on Thursday, the chief minister’s office said, “While paying homage to the martyrdom of General Bipin Rawat ji, who laid down his life in the service of the country, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename the Sainik School located in Mainpuri district as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School.”

General Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel died after their military helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

The Sainik School at Mainpuri became functional from April 1, 2019

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out