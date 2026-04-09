UP govt reshuffles IPS cadre; 12 RR officers transferred

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday reshuffled the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre, transferring 12 regular recruit (RR) officers from the 2019 and 2020 batches across district police units and commissionerates to strengthen field-level policing and administrative supervision.

The transfers are expected to take immediate effect, with officers likely to assume charge in the coming days. (For representation)

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According to the transfer order, Sagar Jain (IPS, RR 2019) has been moved from additional superintendent of police (ASP), rural, Saharanpur, to deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Prayagraj commissionerate, following his elevation to the superintendent of police (SP) rank.

Manoj Kumar Rawat (IPS, RR 2020) has been transferred from ASP (east), Gonda, to ASP (south), Sambhal. Ayush Vikram Singh (IPS, RR 2020) has been shifted from ASP (city), Meerut, to Bahraich in the same capacity.

Among 2022 batch officers, Vinayak Gopal Bhosale has been posted as ASP (city), Meerut, after serving in Sitapur, while Antariksh Jain has been appointed ASP (rural), Bulandshahr from Meerut.

In commissionerates, Twinkle Jain, earlier assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been posted as additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Lucknow, while Lipi Nagayach has been moved from ACP, Ghaziabad, to ADCP, Varanasi.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajkumar Meena has been transferred from ACP, Prayagraj, to ASP (Naxal), Mirzapur, and Rishabh Runwal from ACP, Lucknow, to ASP (Naxal), Sonbhadra. Alok Kumar has been shifted from Sambhal to ASP (city east), Pratapgarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajkumar Meena has been transferred from ACP, Prayagraj, to ASP (Naxal), Mirzapur, and Rishabh Runwal from ACP, Lucknow, to ASP (Naxal), Sonbhadra. Alok Kumar has been shifted from Sambhal to ASP (city east), Pratapgarh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ishan Soni has been moved from ACP, Varanasi, to ASP, Jalaun, while Mayank Pathak has been transferred from Aligarh to ASP (Rural), Saharanpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ishan Soni has been moved from ACP, Varanasi, to ASP, Jalaun, while Mayank Pathak has been transferred from Aligarh to ASP (Rural), Saharanpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The transfers are expected to take immediate effect, with officers likely to assume charge in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transfers are expected to take immediate effect, with officers likely to assume charge in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

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