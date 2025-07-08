U.P. govt sets up astro labs in schools at block level

The Uttar Pradesh government is establishing astronomy/space labs in government schools at the block level. Developed on the public-private partnership (PPP) model, several such labs are now operational in various districts, a government spokesperson said. Students at the astro lab. (HT)

These labs, named Amrit Kaal Learning Centres, provide rural students with an opportunity to understand complex concepts like space, light and gravity through real-time experimentation. Labs allow students to explore the mysteries of space not just through textbooks, but through hands-on experience with telescopes, VR headsets, and microscopes, according to a press release.

To support effective teaching, the programme also includes orientation sessions, video guides, and mentorship initiatives for teachers.

Ballia district magistrate Mangala Prasad said science and astronomy labs have been set up in all 17 blocks of the district to promote scientific thinking.

“These labs are designed to foster experiential and inquiry-based learning.”

Chief development officer Ojaswi Raj explained that the cost of setting up each astro lab ranges from ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh, covering both equipment and teacher training.

“The labs include Dobsonian telescopes, VR headsets, light experiment kits, anatomical models, microscopes, and other practical tools,” the officer said.

He said that these labs have significantly increased students’ curiosity and conceptual clarity.

“Children are now asking questions, gazing at the sky with wonder, and yearning to explore the secrets of the universe. Thanks to CM Yogi’s visionary leadership, knowledge of science, sociology, and economics is no longer limited to urban areas. With access to such resources, children in the state’s villages are now dreaming of careers at ISRO and beginning to believe those dreams can come true,” he said.