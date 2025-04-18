Lucknow, To ensure the safety, empowerment and rehabilitation of women in distress, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to operationalise shelter homes or "Shakti Sadan" across 10 districts of the state, officials said on Friday. UP: Govt shelter homes coming up in 10 districts for women is distress

These new centres being established under the "Mission Shakti" initiative are aimed at providing protection and support to women in distress, including victims of domestic violence, natural disasters and other vulnerable situations, the government said on Friday.

"The plan to operationalise these shelters is now in its final phase. The government has approved a fund of ₹127.72 lakh for the initiative. Each centre will have the capacity to accommodate 50 women and will serve as a secure refuge offering care and rehabilitation services," the government said in a statement.

"The shelters will be opened in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Kanpur Nagar, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Basti, Gonda, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Saharanpur districts.

"The scheme is being implemented with support from the Central and state governments in a 60:40 funding ratio. It falls under the government of India's 'Samarthya' sub-scheme of 'Mission Shakti'," the statement said.

The purpose of these shelter homes is not just to provide a safe place for women but also to guide them towards becoming self-reliant, it said.

Women staying at these centres will receive free accommodation, nutritious meals, clothes, bedding and other essential personal items, the government said in the statement.

"What makes this initiative special is that the women will also get mental, physical and legal support, along with vocational and skill-based training based on their interests and abilities.

"The training process will include sewing, knitting, embroidery, beauty parlour skills, computer literacy, yoga, and personal counselling. These services will help women become confident and independent, enabling them to live with dignity in the society," the statement said.

