UP govt starts withdrawing stubble burning cases against farmers

LUCKNOW Ahead of the assembly elections in UP, the Yogi Adityanath government has started withdrawing cases registered against farmers for burning crop residue even as no fresh FIRs were being registered against them this year, said officials dealing with the issue.

During last two years, the government had already dropped, at one go, around three lakh cases registered against people for violation of Covid-19 lockdown in the state.

The move to withdraw cases against farmers came after chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced in August that his government would drop old cases against farmers booked for stubble burning. He made this announcement when a group of progressive farmers met him at his residence here when the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws (now repealed) was at its peak.

“The government has not only taken a decision to withdraw crop stubble burning cases against farmers, but the quashing of FIRs against them has also already begun in keeping with the CM’s announcement,” said Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, chief secretary.

According to a home department official, the government identified around 865 cases (against farmers) for withdrawal and referred the same to the committee headed by the LR (legal remembrancer)/principal secretary, law, taking a call on them on the basis of merit.

“Most of these cases belong to 2019 and 2020, when the police in various districts lodged FIRs against farmers who were causing air pollution by burning crop residue in violation of National Green Tribunal’s directions, “ he said. “This year, no FIRs were registered in such cases,” he added.

special secretary (law) Rakesh Kumar Singh, who deals with the issue related to withdrawal of cases, said cases against farmers were yet to be withdrawn in bunches though they might have been withdrawn in some individual cases.

“We will issue an order for withdrawal of cases in a bunch once the cases are identified for the purpose on the basis of reports being sent by the district magistrates concerned,” he said. “We recently issued an order for a bunch withdrawal of some three lakh cases filed against people for Covid-19 lockdown violations in the state,” he added.

The government’s decision to drop old cases against farmers and not to lodge any FIR against them this year was being seen as a conscious move to appease them before the assembly elections — more so when the opposition was trying to corner the government on issues related to farmers.