UP govt to formulate AVGC policy

LUCKNOW To suit present-day industry demands, Uttar Pradesh is all set to formulate a new policy on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), said a government statement on Friday.

Noting that UP was witnessing enormous growth in the fields of filmmaking, entertainment, and media, government officials said a policy on animation and visual effects would boost the state’s IT sector and also generate numerous opportunities for the youth, said the statement.

The policy will be formulated as per the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath of transforming UP into the IT hub of the country, the statement added.

To accomplish the above objective, the Yogi government 2.0 will also focus on cyber security, start-up policy, building an electronic city, providing internet connectivity in villages and remote regions and distributing tablets, smartphones to college students over the next 100 days.

The CM has directed the IT and electronics department to ensure that the achievements were showcased in a phased manner and completed in a time-bound manner as their respective targets of 100 days, six months, two years and five years, the statement said.

An electronics city in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, defence electronics clusters in Bundelkhand, medical electronic clusters in Lucknow and Unnao will come up in about five years. The government will amend the electronics manufacturing policy 2020 and UP Data Centre Policy 2020 within six months. The amendments will be done after establishing communication with the respective sectors.