UP govt to formulate AVGC policy
LUCKNOW To suit present-day industry demands, Uttar Pradesh is all set to formulate a new policy on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), said a government statement on Friday.
Noting that UP was witnessing enormous growth in the fields of filmmaking, entertainment, and media, government officials said a policy on animation and visual effects would boost the state’s IT sector and also generate numerous opportunities for the youth, said the statement.
The policy will be formulated as per the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath of transforming UP into the IT hub of the country, the statement added.
To accomplish the above objective, the Yogi government 2.0 will also focus on cyber security, start-up policy, building an electronic city, providing internet connectivity in villages and remote regions and distributing tablets, smartphones to college students over the next 100 days.
The CM has directed the IT and electronics department to ensure that the achievements were showcased in a phased manner and completed in a time-bound manner as their respective targets of 100 days, six months, two years and five years, the statement said.
An electronics city in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, defence electronics clusters in Bundelkhand, medical electronic clusters in Lucknow and Unnao will come up in about five years. The government will amend the electronics manufacturing policy 2020 and UP Data Centre Policy 2020 within six months. The amendments will be done after establishing communication with the respective sectors.
-
Over 1k PG medical seats vacant in state, parents seek change in admission policy
Mumbai: More than 1,000 postgraduate medical seats across the country have gone vacant this year, of which 296 seats are in Maharashtra. Admissions to the PG medical courses conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee ended on May 9. A medical education activist based out of Thane, Muzaffar Khan added that a change in admission policy, introduced by MCC this year, could be a reason for the high number of vacant seats. No seats will be surrendered to state admission bodies, said MCC.
-
Delhi: Woman dies as fire breaks out at building near Mundka metro station
The Delhi Police said that on preliminary inquiry, it was learnt the affected building was typically used for commercial purposes such as providing office space for companies, according to a report by news agency ANI.
-
Only 3.58% people have taken precautionary dose in Thane
Thane city has managed to vaccinate only 4,468 in the 18-60 years' age group with the booster dose. It has been a month since the private vaccination centres were allowed to vaccinate those in this age group with the booster dose. Till mid-August last year, around 1.24 lakh beneficiaries were fully vaccinated in this age group. Hardly, 4,468 beneficiaries have taken the booster dose in this age group, which is a mere 3.58%.
-
Cooperative bank case: Police file chargesheet against BJP leader Pravin Darekar, two others
Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against the leader of opposition in the legislative council, Pravin Darekar, who was accused of using bogus membership of a labour society to get elected as a director of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank from the quota reserved for such societies though Darekar was not a labourer. “We have filed a chargesheet against three people,” senior police inspector, Rajesh Pawar, MRA Marg police station, said.
-
Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of officer sought again for Shahi Eidgah mosque survey
AGRA Application for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi was moved again on Friday by three petitioners in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura. Manish Yadav, a petitioner in one of the case related to Krishna Janmabhoomi, moved an application for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics