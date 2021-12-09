UP govt to organise Shaheed Diwas events from Dec 17-19 to pay tribute to Kakori heroes

LUCKNOW The UP government will observe a three-day-long Kakori Shaheed Diwas from December 17 to 19 to mark the 94th death anniversary of the freedom fighters who took part in the Kakori train action and were later hanged on December 19, 1927. The events will be organised at the Shaheed Smarak in Kakori, said officials.

“We are planning a programme to mark the 94th anniversary of Kakori Shaheed Diwas, which is observed to pay tribute to the heroes of Kakori. The event would start on December 17 and culminate on December 19,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while addressing a meeting to review preparations for the programme.

The Kakori Shaheed Diwas event will be packed with cultural and patriotic programmes. “We would also organise essay and painting competitions in which the students of many schools and colleges would take part. On day one of the event, the governor will also pay floral tribute to the five heroes of Kakori who executed the Kakori train episode and gave the supreme sacrifice for the country,” said the DM.

Prominent among these freedom fighers were Rajendra Lahiri, Ram Prasad Bismil, Roshan Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Ashfaqullah Khan.

The program would also witness mushaira, kavi sammelans and other cultural events. The DM also directed the LMC and other departments to make elaborate arrangements.

On August 9, 1925, some members of Hindustan Republican Association (HRA), an undercover rebel outfit, attacked a running train on Lucknow-Saharanpur route close to Kakori railway station, and plundered the government treasury from the train. The reason behind the attack was the outfit’s need for money to fund their independence movement activities. More than 40 people were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government and severe punishments were also given to those people who helped this incident.

