UP Govt withdraws controversial GO after lawyers’ protest

The state government on Wednesday withdrew controversial government order (GO) in which district magistrates were directed to take action against errant lawyers in district courts.

The order was withdrawn after the legal fraternity went on strike in 22 districts of the state in protest against “objectionable language” used in the order. The districts where lawyers went on strike included Meerut and Varanasi. The lawyers’ strike has now been called off.

“Had the order not been withdrawn, a bigger statewide strike might have been announced on Thursday,” a senior lawyer said.

Special secretary in UP government, Praful Kamal, had on May 14 issued an order directing all district magistrates to take action against lawyers who created lawlessness in district courts.

The district magistrates were further directed to inform the government after taking action against such lawyers. A copy of the order was also sent to all district judges and additional chief secretary (home).

“The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh took up the issue with the authorities concerned. The state government has withdrawn the GO. The legal fraternity is happy with the government’s decision,” said Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, co-chairman, Uttar Pradesh Bar Council and government’s chief standing counsel.

Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, Lucknow district court, who had threatened a defamation suit against the government also welcomed the decision to withdraw the GO.

“We have already requested the district judge to issue identity cards to practising lawyers. It will be compulsory for all lawyers to carry this identity card during their presence in court,” he said.