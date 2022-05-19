Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Govt withdraws controversial GO after lawyers’ protest
lucknow news

UP Govt withdraws controversial GO after lawyers’ protest

The order was withdrawn after the legal fraternity went on strike in 22 districts of the state in protest against “objectionable language” used in the order.
Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court (File)
Published on May 19, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government on Wednesday withdrew controversial government order (GO) in which district magistrates were directed to take action against errant lawyers in district courts.

The order was withdrawn after the legal fraternity went on strike in 22 districts of the state in protest against “objectionable language” used in the order. The districts where lawyers went on strike included Meerut and Varanasi. The lawyers’ strike has now been called off.

“Had the order not been withdrawn, a bigger statewide strike might have been announced on Thursday,” a senior lawyer said.

Special secretary in UP government, Praful Kamal, had on May 14 issued an order directing all district magistrates to take action against lawyers who created lawlessness in district courts.

The district magistrates were further directed to inform the government after taking action against such lawyers. A copy of the order was also sent to all district judges and additional chief secretary (home).

“The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh took up the issue with the authorities concerned. The state government has withdrawn the GO. The legal fraternity is happy with the government’s decision,” said Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, co-chairman, Uttar Pradesh Bar Council and government’s chief standing counsel.

RELATED STORIES

Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, Lucknow district court, who had threatened a defamation suit against the government also welcomed the decision to withdraw the GO.

“We have already requested the district judge to issue identity cards to practising lawyers. It will be compulsory for all lawyers to carry this identity card during their presence in court,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP