UP Govt withdraws controversial GO after lawyers’ protest
The state government on Wednesday withdrew controversial government order (GO) in which district magistrates were directed to take action against errant lawyers in district courts.
The order was withdrawn after the legal fraternity went on strike in 22 districts of the state in protest against “objectionable language” used in the order. The districts where lawyers went on strike included Meerut and Varanasi. The lawyers’ strike has now been called off.
“Had the order not been withdrawn, a bigger statewide strike might have been announced on Thursday,” a senior lawyer said.
Special secretary in UP government, Praful Kamal, had on May 14 issued an order directing all district magistrates to take action against lawyers who created lawlessness in district courts.
The district magistrates were further directed to inform the government after taking action against such lawyers. A copy of the order was also sent to all district judges and additional chief secretary (home).
“The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh took up the issue with the authorities concerned. The state government has withdrawn the GO. The legal fraternity is happy with the government’s decision,” said Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, co-chairman, Uttar Pradesh Bar Council and government’s chief standing counsel.
Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, Lucknow district court, who had threatened a defamation suit against the government also welcomed the decision to withdraw the GO.
“We have already requested the district judge to issue identity cards to practising lawyers. It will be compulsory for all lawyers to carry this identity card during their presence in court,” he said.
Haryana government plans Dubai roundtable for Global City project
Gurugram: The Haryana government plans to hold a roundtable in Dubai with top developers to invest in the Global City project. According to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Global City will be developed as the central business district of the entire national capital region. Khattar said that the government and its agencies are taking inputs from developers and suggestions regarding what should be the components of the Global City.
Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of three
Police arrested three men on Wednesday for robbing a taxi driver on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal on May 1. The accused have been identified as Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and all from Moga district, 24, Mandeep Singh. Additional deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Gotyal said the trio had approached the victim, Manjit Singh of Fazilka, who runs a taxi from Landran, posing as customers and asked him to take them to Ludhiana.
Noida to challenge apex court’s order limiting its say in bankruptcy proceedings
A day after the Supreme Court declared Noida an operational creditor instead of a financial creditor in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the authority on Wednesday said it will challenge the order as it affects its financial interests and also limits its say in insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden companies.
Mayor, councillors to approach Haryana CM for action against MCG chief engineer
Mayor Madhu Azad and all 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram met on Wednesday to discuss a spat that ensued between the MCG chief engineer and a councillor on Tuesday. After the meeting, held at the civic body's Sector 34 office, the group decided to approach Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and act against Sharma. The chief engineer alleged that Brahm Yadav, councillor, Ward 13 threatened and hurled a chair towards him.
Haryana CM meets officials over Metro project, wants DPR in 15 days
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Metro line from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and directed officials to check if the last 1.5km of the line — in Delhi — can be constructed underground. In Haryana, the length of the line will be 4.9km, and in Delhi, it will be 3.5km.
