Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Govt withdraws controversial GO after lawyers’ protest
lucknow news

UP Govt withdraws controversial GO after lawyers’ protest

The order was withdrawn after the legal fraternity went on strike in 22 districts of the state in protest against “objectionable language” used in the order.
Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court (File)
Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court (File)
Published on May 19, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government on Wednesday withdrew controversial government order (GO) in which district magistrates were directed to take action against errant lawyers in district courts.

The order was withdrawn after the legal fraternity went on strike in 22 districts of the state in protest against “objectionable language” used in the order. The districts where lawyers went on strike included Meerut and Varanasi. The lawyers’ strike has now been called off.

“Had the order not been withdrawn, a bigger statewide strike might have been announced on Thursday,” a senior lawyer said.

Special secretary in UP government, Praful Kamal, had on May 14 issued an order directing all district magistrates to take action against lawyers who created lawlessness in district courts.

The district magistrates were further directed to inform the government after taking action against such lawyers. A copy of the order was also sent to all district judges and additional chief secretary (home).

“The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh took up the issue with the authorities concerned. The state government has withdrawn the GO. The legal fraternity is happy with the government’s decision,” said Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, co-chairman, Uttar Pradesh Bar Council and government’s chief standing counsel.

Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, Lucknow district court, who had threatened a defamation suit against the government also welcomed the decision to withdraw the GO.

“We have already requested the district judge to issue identity cards to practising lawyers. It will be compulsory for all lawyers to carry this identity card during their presence in court,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Singh Chautala and top cop Kala Ramachandran at the roundtable conference in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    Haryana government plans Dubai roundtable for Global City project

    Gurugram: The Haryana government plans to hold a roundtable in Dubai with top developers to invest in the Global City project. According to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Global City will be developed as the central business district of the entire national capital region. Khattar said that the government and its agencies are taking inputs from developers and suggestions regarding what should be the components of the Global City.

  • Ludhiana police are questioning the accused regarding their involvement in other highway robberies. (Representative image)

    Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of three

    Police arrested three men on Wednesday for robbing a taxi driver on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal on May 1. The accused have been identified as Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and all from Moga district, 24, Mandeep Singh. Additional deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Gotyal said the trio had approached the victim, Manjit Singh of Fazilka, who runs a taxi from Landran, posing as customers and asked him to take them to Ludhiana.

  • Noida, India-May 14, 2022: A view of Supertech Twin Tower, at Sector 93A, in Noida, India, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Noida to challenge apex court’s order limiting its say in bankruptcy proceedings

    A day after the Supreme Court declared Noida an operational creditor instead of a financial creditor in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the authority on Wednesday said it will challenge the order as it affects its financial interests and also limits its say in insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden companies.

  • HT Image

    Mayor, councillors to approach Haryana CM for action against MCG chief engineer

    Mayor Madhu Azad and all 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram met on Wednesday to discuss a spat that ensued between the MCG chief engineer and a councillor on Tuesday. After the meeting, held at the civic body's Sector 34 office, the group decided to approach Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and act against Sharma. The chief engineer alleged that Brahm Yadav, councillor, Ward 13 threatened and hurled a chair towards him.

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the meeting on Wednesday. (SOURCED)

    Haryana CM meets officials over Metro project, wants DPR in 15 days

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Metro line from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and directed officials to check if the last 1.5km of the line — in Delhi — can be constructed underground. In Haryana, the length of the line will be 4.9km, and in Delhi, it will be 3.5km.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out