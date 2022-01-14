UP greener than it was 2 years ago: Report

The green cover has gone up in Uttar Pradesh, reveals the latest ‘State of Forest Report-2021’.

“The forest survey is compiled by the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, every two years and on the basis of it, the state of forest report is released by the government of India,” said Mukesh Kumar, chief conservator of forests, in a press statement.

The report says that there has been a considerable rise in the forest and tree cover categories in Uttar Pradesh. The latest report includes satellite data between October 2019 and February 2020.

Uttar Pradesh has been making record plantations for the past five years and a total about 100 crore trees have been planted over the period of five years, a maximum 30 crore in the past year. Apart from fruit-bearing trees, medicinal plants and trees of nutritional value have also been planted. Plantation drives focused on areas such as Bundelkhand and also banks of rivers for high survival rate of trees planted.

Category -------------------------2019-----------------2021

Very Dense Forest--------------2617 sq km---------2627 sq km

Moderately Dense Forest------4080 sq km---------4029 sq km

Open Forest----------------------8109 sq km---------8162 sq km

Total--------------------------14,806 sq km-------14,818 sq km