UP guv, Rajnath, CM Yogi among others pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Several political leaders of Uttar Pradesh paid tribute to renowned singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, 92, who breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. The Governor House said UP governor Anandiben Patel was extremely sad on learning about the demise of “Sur Samragyi” (melody queen) Lata Mangeshkar and expressed sympathy with her family and prayed for the departed soul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his condolence message, said: “Lata ji enriched the world of music with her melodious voice. She has her admirers not only in India but the world over. Her songs will continue to inspire musicians forever. She was conferred the ‘Bharat Ratna’—the country’s highest civilian award. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music.” The CM prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members, said the CM’s office.

Remembering her, Union defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, in his election speech in Rath, Hamirpur, said: “People used to automatically get tears in their eyes when they listened to Lata Ji’s song ‘Ae mera watan ke logon’. I pay tribute to her on behalf of all”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet wrote: “Ae mere watan ke logon...zara yaad karo svar-vaani (my fellow countrymen remember the melodious voice). Tributes”.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati, in a tweet in Hindi, said: “The news of demise of Lata Mangeshkar ji is extremely sad. She ruled the hearts and minds of people for decades. This is an irreparable loss to the world of music”.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his tweet, said: “The demise of Bharat Ratna and ‘sur samragyi’ Lata Mangeshkar ji is extremely sad. She, a world-famous singer, contributed to music all her life. Didi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss to the music of the entire world. Tributes”.

Congress national general secretary and party’s UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a picture of her late grandmother former PM Indira Gandhi with Lata Mangeshkar and said: “The sad news of the demise of Sur Samragyi Lata Mangeshkar came. She decorated the garden of Indian music with her melodies. Her demise had caused an irreparable damage to Indian music world”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary, in his tweet, wrote: “Ae mera watan ka logon, zara ankh mein bhar lo paan (my fellow countrymen, let’s pay tearful adieu)”.

National secretary of Communist Party of India, Atul Anjaan paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar using a verse from her song and said: “Tributes to Lata ji with the song she sang...’Main agar bichad bhi jaaun, kabhi mera gham an karna; Mera pyar yaad karkey, kabhi aankh nam na karna; Tu joh mud ke dek lega, mera saayaa sath hoga”.