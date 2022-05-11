UP has controlled Covid-19 effectively: CM Yogi

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh has maintained effective control over Covid-19 with the successful implementation of track, test, treat and vaccination in all the districts.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state in a Team-9 meeting at the Lok Bhawan on Wednesday, the chief minister directed the officers to expedite the vaccination of children and booster dose to adults. “The officers should make effective arrangement for the prevention of Covid-19 and treatment of the people,” he said.

“Along with increasing the Covid tests the officers should ensure that face masks are worn by the people in the districts where it has been made mandatory. The health of the Covid infected people recovering at home should be monitored regularly,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, 179 fresh Covid cases have been reported in the state while 231 people were discharged after recovery. The number of active Covid cases in the state was 1, 432. In the last 24 hours, 1.26 lakh Covid tests were conducted taking the total tests to 11.23 crore.

Till Tuesday 31.85 crore doses of Covid vaccine had been administered to the people. This included 13.24 crore people (89.86%) in the ‘above 18 years age group’ who have got both doses of vaccine. More than 15.30 crore people above 18 years have received the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Till Tuesday 95.85% people in the age group of 15 -17 years had received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 69.80% had received the second dose of the vaccine. While 59.76 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the first dose of vaccine, 8.85 lakh children had received the second dose. Precautionary dose had been administered to 28.94 lakh people.

Action plan for re-opening state run training institutes

The chief minister said the youths have good career prospects in the field of nursing and paramedical sectors. “Infrastructure facilities for better training of nursing and paramedical staff should be made in the state. An action plan should be made for reopening of state-run training institutes which are closed for three decades,” he said.

Initially, arrangements should be made to run nine General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) training schools and 34 Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) centers. “The quality of the training should be strictly maintained in every institute with ensuring the availability of adequate and qualified faculty. Training arrangements should be made in medical colleges and district hospitals also,” he added.

108-102 emergency ambulance services

The chief minister ordered that the operation of ‘108’ and ‘102’ emergency ambulance services should be improved. “Cluster divisions should be made for efficient operation of these ambulances,” he added. The CM directed the officers to submit an action plan for strengthening of ambulance services.

Road safety awareness

The chief minister ordered that an action plan should be prepared for carrying out a road safety awareness campaign with inter-departmental coordination. He said departments like police, transport, urban development, basic education, secondary education, technical education and others should coordinate for a joint campaign in this regard.

“Preparations should be made for the launch for a statewide campaign with public participation regarding traffic rules,” the CM said. He also stressed on ensuring fitness of school buses.

UP ministers at people’s doorsteps

“At a time when people were planning to go to hill stations to beat the heat, the Uttar Pradesh government is at the doorstep of the people. All the ministers are visiting villages and districts, meeting the people in ‘jan-choupal’, taking stock of development works on the spot,” the chief minister said.

“The work of the visit of various divisions by ministers should continue and reports submitted by the groups of ministers after visit of various divisions should be made available to all concerned government departments for appropriate action,” he said.