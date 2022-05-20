UP health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹16 crore during surprise check at store
LUCKNOW “Is this a medicine or a product kept at some cement shop,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak asked officials at the medicine store under the UP Medical Supply Corporation Ltd (UPMSCL) in Transport Nagar on Friday.
The minister found expired medicines worth over ₹16 crore during a surprise inspection at this store.
“Is this injection worth any use now…do you keep medicines to kill people…why have you kept it like this,” Pathak, who is also state’s health minister, asked officials while dusting the medicine pack covered with dirt.
“In a surprise inspection expired medicines worth ₹16,40,33,033 were primarily cited. Have ordered for a probe and directed officials for a report in three days,” the minister wrote in a tweet after completing the inspection.
The minister said these medicines should have been supplied to hospitals for use by patients but it was not done.
During inspection, Pathak went from the ground to first floor only to find medicines kept in unregulated temperature on the staircase.
Several medicines were required to be kept in a given temperature range, but officials could not explain which medicine had to be kept in controlled temperature and whether all medicines kept on the staircase were now usable for patients or not.
The deputy CM checked several boxes and found expired medicine. The entire inspection was videographed while documents were sealed as evidence. The probe panel will take note of the evidence collected, said a press statement from the health department.
