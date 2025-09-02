Lucknow, A 12-hour special campaign focused on cleanliness, civic facilities and public awareness was conducted in municipal corporations across Uttar Pradesh, an official statement issued on Tuesday said. UP holds 12-hour special drive in municipal corporations to enhance civic services

In Lucknow, the municipal corporation organised 32 tax collection and grievance redressal camps across all eight zones, and provided facilities for tax payment and complaint resolution. As many as 1,365 complaints were resolved on the spot, and ₹2.3 crore was collected in a single day, the statement said.

Aligned with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Gorakhpur municipal corporation conducted awareness drives in vending zones and market areas, distributing cloth bags to shopkeepers. People were made aware of the harmful effects of single-use plastic, and fines were imposed on violators.

In Varanasi, the municipal corporation teams promoted waste segregation by conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns in Bharat Milap and Mahesh Nagar colonies.

The Mathura-Vrindavan municipal corporation eradicated a 15-year-old garbage dump at Machhli Phatak. On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, a special cleanliness drive was conducted in Ahilya Bai Park and surrounding areas, motivating residents for waste segregation and environmental conservation, the statement said.

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, along with the waterworks, health and construction departments, carried out a drive to resolve waterlogging issues in Mohan Nagar and Shalimar Garden. During the drive, a 20-year-old drain and pipeline was cleaned.

In Shahjahanpur city, the corporation cleared a 150-tonne pile of wet waste on Nigohi Road by sending it to a treatment plant. Meanwhile, 250 sanitation workers and some residents disposed of 200 metric tonnes of garbage with the help of modern equipment in Moradabad. The area was neglected earlier and was outside the municipal limits, and had turned into a major garbage hotspot.

Kanpur Municipal Corporation spread awareness for ensuring cleanliness and ran a campaign against single-use plastic by inaugurating three new football grounds and organising friendly football matches.

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation carried out cleanliness and anti-larvae fogging campaigns in flood-affected areas.

